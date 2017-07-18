Join GEM this Mandela Month

If you’re not sure what you’ll be doing this Mandela Month, why not join GEM and Brand South Africa in helping those in need. With a wide range of organisations and initiatives to choose from, you can find something that appeals to you.

Not sure how you’ll be spending your 67 minutes this Mandela Month? Download the GEM Project app and find out what opportunities there are to play your part in your area.

With a wide range organisations and initiatives in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Howick, you can find the right place for you to help build a better South Africa for all through active citizenship.

The GEM Project App is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and the Blackberry App Store, ready to get you set on Nelson Mandela International Day and the days that follow.

Where to go

Some of the opportunities open to volunteers:

Cape Town

Ikamva Youth – grades 10 and 11 tutoring

Volunteers are expected to support learners with their homework and tutor them in concepts they find challenging.

Subjects include mathematics, physical science, business studies, electrical technology, mechanical technology, engineering graphics and design.

Proteus Technical High School, Reygersdal Drive, Atlantis, Cape Town

Join GEM in giving homeless people in Cape town nourishment and love. It’s the @Ladles way and every bit helps.

Doppio Zero, St George’s Mall, Cape Town CBD

Volunteers help to set up the kitchen and other activities.

Claremont Civic Centre, 231 Main Road, Claremont

There are 10 volunteer stations for those who want to meet the animals. There is also a children’s corner and a book sale.

Hout Bay Road, Hout Bay

Loads of activities are planned to make rescued tails wag and kittens purr.

4 Lekkerwater Road, Sunnydale

Volunteer at the Recovery and Rehabilitation Centre at the Firlands Equestrian Estate in Somerset West. Help clean the roofs, stable walls and paddocks.

Sir Lowry’s Pass Road, Firlands Park, Helderberg Rural

Johannesburg

The Gift of Joy

The organisation is hosting children from a children’s home for a day of fun at Gold Reef City. Spend time with the children by joining them on the rides.

Gold Reef City, Ormonde

The day is about spoiling the dogs. Walk, brush, play or just love the canines. Or for those who want to spruce up the place, you can paint or garden.

17 Howard Avenue, Chartwell

Join the Sandton Community Policing Forum as it cleans, fixes and repairs the Sandton Police Station.

2 Summit Road, Morningside, Sandton

Help the Westbury Youth Centre serve senior citizens tea, coffee and lunch. Then help to clean the centre.

Westbury Youth Centre, cnr MacMillan and Du Plessis streets, Westbury

Help facilitators at the home with daily chores before spending time with the toddlers.

84 Davies Street, Doornfontein

Pretoria

New Beginningz

Volunteers wash windows and walls, clean the balcony, plant vegetables and paint classrooms. You can also donate fresh fruit and veggies, non-perishable food, baby formula, wet wipes, nappies and pocket change for the children.

558 Bengal Street, Laudium, Centurion

Howick, KZN

Love Howick & Oasis Church

The church calls on individuals, families, churches, businesses and the government to help clean up the Howick CBD. Take black bags, gloves and scrapers to remove illegal posters.

70 Main Street, Howick, KwaZulu-Natal

Be sure to keep an eye on the GEM Project App for any updates or new additions to their list of volunteering events.

