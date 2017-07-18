Join GEM this Mandela Month

If you’re not sure what you’ll be doing this Mandela Month, why not join GEM and Brand South Africa in helping those in need. With a wide range of organisations and initiatives to choose from, you can find something that appeals to you.
Not sure how you’ll be spending your 67 minutes this Mandela Month? Download the GEM Project app and find out what opportunities there are to play your part in your area.
With a wide range organisations and initiatives in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Howick, you can find the right place for you to help build a better South Africa for all through active citizenship.
The GEM Project App is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and the Blackberry App Store, ready to get you set on Nelson Mandela International Day and the days that follow.
Where to go
Some of the opportunities open to volunteers:
Cape Town
- Ikamva Youth – grades 10 and 11 tutoring
Volunteers are expected to support learners with their homework and tutor them in concepts they find challenging.
Subjects include mathematics, physical science, business studies, electrical technology, mechanical technology, engineering graphics and design.
Proteus Technical High School, Reygersdal Drive, Atlantis, Cape Town
- Ladles of Love – soup kitchen for the homeless
Join GEM in giving homeless people in Cape town nourishment and love. It’s the @Ladles way and every bit helps.
Doppio Zero, St George’s Mall, Cape Town CBD
- Upcycle and Ucook
Volunteers help to set up the kitchen and other activities.
Claremont Civic Centre, 231 Main Road, Claremont
- Domestic Animal Rescue Group
There are 10 volunteer stations for those who want to meet the animals. There is also a children’s corner and a book sale.
Hout Bay Road, Hout Bay
- Tears Animal Rescue
Loads of activities are planned to make rescued tails wag and kittens purr.
4 Lekkerwater Road, Sunnydale
- Cart Horse Protection Association
Volunteer at the Recovery and Rehabilitation Centre at the Firlands Equestrian Estate in Somerset West. Help clean the roofs, stable walls and paddocks.
Sir Lowry’s Pass Road, Firlands Park, Helderberg Rural
Johannesburg
- The Gift of Joy
The organisation is hosting children from a children’s home for a day of fun at Gold Reef City. Spend time with the children by joining them on the rides.
Gold Reef City, Ormonde
- Ark Animal Centre
The day is about spoiling the dogs. Walk, brush, play or just love the canines. Or for those who want to spruce up the place, you can paint or garden.
17 Howard Avenue, Chartwell
- Sandton Community Policing Forum
Join the Sandton Community Policing Forum as it cleans, fixes and repairs the Sandton Police Station.
2 Summit Road, Morningside, Sandton
- Westbury Youth Centre
Help the Westbury Youth Centre serve senior citizens tea, coffee and lunch. Then help to clean the centre.
Westbury Youth Centre, cnr MacMillan and Du Plessis streets, Westbury
- Ethembeni Children’s Home
Help facilitators at the home with daily chores before spending time with the toddlers.
84 Davies Street, Doornfontein
Pretoria
- New Beginningz
Volunteers wash windows and walls, clean the balcony, plant vegetables and paint classrooms. You can also donate fresh fruit and veggies, non-perishable food, baby formula, wet wipes, nappies and pocket change for the children.
558 Bengal Street, Laudium, Centurion
Howick, KZN
- Love Howick & Oasis Church
The church calls on individuals, families, churches, businesses and the government to help clean up the Howick CBD. Take black bags, gloves and scrapers to remove illegal posters.
70 Main Street, Howick, KwaZulu-Natal
Be sure to keep an eye on the GEM Project App for any updates or new additions to their list of volunteering events.
