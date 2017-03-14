Help stop dog fighting

South Africa’s NSPCA has been protecting animals for more than six decades and now calls on the public to help it rid our neighbourhoods of dog fighting. Support its crowd funding initiative and give its Special Investigations Unit the strength it needs to make a telling difference.

Mathiba Molefe

South Africa’s SPCA, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, has been working to protect animals for more than 60 years.

Its ongoing efforts to safeguard the welfare of animals have largely relied on the support the organisation gets from the public.

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has now directed a large portion of its resources to the battle against dog fighting in South Africa. The organisation will be expanding its Special Investigations Unit to bolster efforts to stop dog fighting.

The unit conducts undercover work countrywide to find dogs that are being used for illegal dog fighting, conducting raids and rescues where necessary.

“Dog fighting is a subject that people should be outraged about,” said Wendy Willson, a senior inspector and manager of the unit.

“In addition to the horrific suffering of the animals involved, the crime has a devastating effect on the people, children and societies where it is happening and the communities who tolerate its existence.”

Help end dog fighting

To help the unit continue rescuing dogs that have been caught in the cruelty of dog fighting, the NSPCA appeals to business and the public to help it raise the funds it needs.

If you or anyone you know would like to help the NSPCA and its Special Investigations Unit end dog fighting you can donate to its crowd-funding initiative created with help from Different.Org, a crowd-funding platform for NGOs and initiatives aimed at benefitting society.

You can also help the organisation by reporting any suspicious activity in your area to the NSPCA via these contact details:

Email: nspca@nspca.co.za

nspca@nspca.co.za Phone: 011 907 3590

011 907 3590 Website: nspca.co.za

Your identity is protected and you can remain anonymous.

Play Your Part

Everyone can make a positive difference in their own way. How are you working to support the development of those less fortunate?

Are you playing your part to help improve the lives of those around you through your everyday actions? Do you know of anyone who deserves recognition for improving South Africa and its people?

If you do, then don’t hesitate to submit your story or video to our website and let us know what you are doing to improve the country for all.

If we don’t get actively involved in creating a better future for South Africa, then who will? Step up and play your part in our country’s journey to greatness.

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material.