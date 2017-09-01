Designer clothes, shoes on sale in Cape Town to support charities

As part an on-going effort to support local charities, the Vintage, with Love initiative calls on regular South Africans donate or buy vintage designer clothes during their sale which begins on Spring Day.

Brand South Africa reporter

Prominent designer brand clothes, shoes and accessories are on sale at the popular fashion pop-up event Vintage, with Love from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 September 2017 in Cape Town. This is an event where buyers will make a difference because proceeds will go to charitable causes and social enterprises.

The Vintage, with Love sale promises to offer fashionable clothes, shoes and accessories that have been donated but is in good condition.

Brand South Africa has previously joined forces with Partners for Possibility (PFP), one of the beneficiaries of this event. According to Dorcas Dube, marketing and communications manager of PFP, since the first event Vintage, with Love has raised enough funds to fully sponsor two principals from under-resourced schools.

PFP is a leadership development and principal support process run by Symphonia for South Africa. Since 2010, Symphonia for South Africa has been supporting and empowering school principals by partnering business leaders to teach skills and knowledge to lead change.

In the PFP process for example, business leaders guide principals to mobilise communities around their schools and work on leveraging resources.

Watch this video to learn more about Partners for Possibility:

The event

Vintage, with Love posted a few sale items on Facebook:



How Vintage, with Love started

Vintage, with Love was founded in 2013 by Leigh Ord, a trained teacher and the co-founder of the Charities Unlimited golf day, and Jacquie Myburgh Chemaly, a journalist and communications consultant who specialises in décor, design, fashion, and food.

With the help of volunteers, the two have hosted several large pop-ups in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

According to the website, Vintage, with Love is a platform for women everywhere to be a part of a project to raise money for reputed literacy programmes – by simply clearing out their wardrobes.

“Vintage with Love is inviting generous women in Johannesburg, Cape Town and elsewhere in South Africa, as well as designers and boutiques, to donate their once loved fabulous fashion items to a good cause,” reads the website.

Contact

Email: info@vintagewithlove.co.za

Telephone: 079 521 9090

Website: vintagewithlove.co.za

You can also follow the team on Twitter or Facebook.

Sources: Vintage with Love, Partners for Possibility and Vintage with Love, Facebook.

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material.