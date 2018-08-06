Celebrating Women Who Are Playing Their Part

Celebrating Women’s month and commemorating the national march of women to the Union Buildings on the 9th August 1956, to petition against legislation that required African persons to carry the ‘pass’.

Brand South Africa’s Play you Part will host a women’s month breakfast on Wednesday, 08 August 2018 to say celebrate Play Your Part women ambassadors and use the platform to inspire others to join this wonderful movement. These are women who’ve carried on living the legacy left behind by Albertina Sisulu, Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophia Williams De Bruy and the many more women of 1956.

Speaking on the planned women’s breakfast, Brand South Africa’s GM: Marketing, Ms Sithembile Ntombela said; “We call on women to join us as we bring exemplary South African women together to recognise and celebrate the contribution they make to society.”.

As announced early in the year that 2018 is the centenary of Albertina Sisulu, it is appropriate that women take a page out of Mama Sisulu’s life and aspire to be ‘a woman of fortitude’.

“We are in an era where women of 1956 are being reincarnated by the generation of today. These women are raising their voices and standing up against gender-based violence we face on a daily. They epitomize the true essence of Play Your Part and continue to inspire a lasting legacy of women”, further adds Ms Ntombela