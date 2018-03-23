The Breaking Down Borders Africa Youth Initiative in collaboration with Brand South Africa will be bringing another chapter of this year’s Africa Youth Summit.

The Breaking Down Borders Africa Initiative, is a Pan-African platform led by African youth for the benefit of African youth. The initiative is inspired by the vision of enabling African youth to connect and collaborate towards the prosperity of the continent.

To this end, the initiative is invested in bringing all Africans together, to dissect the issues they are faced with and to find solutions that can be applied in resolving the challenges identified. Breaking Down Borders Africa, promotes arts education across the continent including Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Namibia, Uganda, Kenya. DRC, Senegal, Tanzania, Zambia and Lesotho.

In March, the launch of the 2018 programme and theme was unveiled – “African youth, building our legacy” to media and stakeholders. The Youth summit will be from the 14th – 18th May 2018.

Opening the session was Brand South Africa’s Strategic Relationship Manager, Ms Toni Gumede, who gave insight on how Brand South Africa’s involvement was to support youth programmes that enrich and positively impact South African youth and the African youth as a whole.

“This programme is doing exactly what we seek to do through the domestic mandate of Brand South Africa and the Play your part programme, we want to break down borders and build the continent together through active citizenship and encourage all South Africans to contribute to progressive change. We are proud to be part of this programme as it inspires our youth and all citizens to collaborate beyond the borders”; said Ms Gumede

A keynote address by, Dr Edith Phaswana; further put things into perspective speaking on the legacy of Mandela and emphasized the need for young people to follow the path paved by struggle heroes for a better tomorrow.

“Building a legacy is about having influence into the future…breaking down borders, is beyond the physical but also a mental transition. Through this type of this initiative, the youth is able to drive unity. How will you change the world beyond your departure?”, said Dr Phaswana

“As a Play Your Part Ambassador and founder of the initiative, I want to create platforms that allow the African youth to collaborate and connect. Our objectives are to further bring Africans together, through a shared passion for music and dance. I encourage the youth to register and follow the conversation and definitely play their part”, said Founder Paul Modjadji.

For more information go to: https://breakingdownbordersafrica.com/