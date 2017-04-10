WATCH: Brand South Africa advert showcases the diverse South African people

South Africans are resilient, innovative and diverse. The latest Brand South Africa advert showcases these traits succinctly.

Developed as marketing material to promote and enhance South Africa’s nation brand reputation and perception, this advert highlights our people as a strength of the nation brand. It aims to communicate and reinforce our positive attributes such as our resilience, innovation, unity in diversity, and our ambition.

To South Africans: take pride in your nation, stand tall and believe in the strength of our people.