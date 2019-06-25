Brand South Africa partners with the Marketing Association of South Africa for Awards

Johannesburg, Tuesday 25 June 2019 – Brand South Africa in partnership with the Marketing Association, will this week be heading to the Sun City Resort in Rustenburg. The aim is to celebrate excellence, recognise and reward successful marketing initiatives in the country’s marketing industry.

Brand South Africa’s exclusive purpose is to create a positive brand image and reputation for the country, by driving a proposition that will attract inward investment and promote pride and patriotism amongst its citizens.

It is for this reason that Brand South Africa is a proud patron for the “South African Resonance Marketing Award” category. The category recognises brands that resonate with the South African identity.

Speaking on the Awards, Brand South Africa’s Acting Chief Marketing Officer Ms Sithembile Ntombela said; “Corporate brands have a significant role to play in enhancing the image, identity and reputation of the country brand. The awards will provide insights into these Nation brand enablers that we as Brand South Africa can learn, adapt to further strengthen our country brand’s competitiveness. We are truly excited to be part of these awards”

The Awards will be hosted under the theme “Future-proofing marketing” on the 26th and 27th June.

As the marketing industry awaits to see the frontrunners of the various categories, the finalists have been revealed click here;

“It has been a tough judging process and having been privy to the amazing talent of entrants, I can affirm that, if we can tap into that creativity, we can fly the South African flag with pride”, adds Ms Ntombela.

