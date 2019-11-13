Brand South Africa Partners with the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, Tourism, National Heritage Council and other stakeholders for second annual Eastern Cape SUV Challenge Tour 2019

By Mduduzi Malinga

Brand South Africa in collaboration with the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, Tourism and National Heritage Council hosted the second annual Eastern Cape SUV Challenge Tour from the 31 October – 3 November 2019. The challenge kicked off in Port Elizabeth, through Makhanda and Hamburg, making a stop at Mngqesha Great Place, then proceeded to East London, Butterworth, and Mqhekezweni and ended up at Coffee Bay.

The event was part of a road-safety campaign, which not only connects communities, but is also an effective tool that creates awareness on profiling and promoting the Eastern Cape as a tourist and investment destination. Over 70 vehicles took part in the 500km expedition through the Eastern Cape, visiting towns, villages, schools and communities, relaying the message of road safety.

This is in line with Brand South Africa’s mandate to promote road safety to empower rural communities to play their part through encouraging road to respect the rules and regulations on our roads.

“The SUV challenge was instrumental in bringing together various stakeholders from government, universities and corporate South Africa, to affirm their commitment to road safety, as well as showcasing the heritage and tourism features of the province. These elements feed into the attractiveness of the South African Nation Brand. The tour illustrated the effectiveness of collaboration across sectors,’’ said Ms Toni Gumede, Strategic Relationship Manager for government at Brand South Africa.

Event organizer, Siya Mbete said: “Our intention is to address the issue of road carnage but at the same time we want to assist learners to make informed choices as they go into universities and colleges.”

Brand South Africa would like to thank Nissan South Africa, the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, Tourism and the National Heritage Council for playing their part in promoting the Nation Brand.