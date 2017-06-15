Bicycle tour company urges people to donate books

Spend your Youth Day this year making a difference in a child’s life by donating a book. You can also be part of a bicycle tour in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Brand South Africa reporter

The team behind the initiative Book a Bicycle is giving people the opportunity to spend Youth Day, 16 June 2017, in Soweto, Johannesburg travelling the historical routes that were marched by the youth of 1976.

Youth Day, observed annually on 16 June, is a national public holiday in South Africa. The day commemorates the start of the protests that spread across the country that month, known as the Soweto Uprising of 1976.

Book a Bicycle is a bicycle tour company based in Orlando West that collects books through cycling. The books are donated to local township schools and libraries. The initiative offers discounted prices to clients who donate books through bicycle tours. Book a Bicycle was launched in February 2016.

The team

The company is co-owned by Mpumelelo Mtintso and Zanele Heidi Manzini. “We encourage people to bring their children and their picnic baskets. Let’s enjoy June 16 in a positive matter,” they said.

Mtintso, the founder of Book a Bicycle, is a Play Your Part ambassador.

Details

The usual price of the Book a Bicycle tour is R350 per person for two hours; however, if you bring along a book to donate, you get a R50 discount.

The fee includes hiring of a bicycle and helmet, a tour guide and a payment to a local brewery. The route takes in the Hector Pietersen Memorial & Museum, Hastings Ndlovu’s House, Vilakazi Street, Mandela House, Winnie Madikizela’s House, Ubuntu Kraal and the Orlando Bridge.

Book a Bicycle is on the corner of Khumo Road and Vilakazi Street, Orlando West, Soweto.

The June 16 event

Venue: Orlando West Children’s Library, 7433 Khumalo Road, Orlando West, Soweto

Time: 9am-4pm

Fee: A book donation

Bicycle tour: R300 per person (R50 discount when you donate a book)

Besides cycling, on the day there will be a picnic, learning and music. Members of the reading-for-enjoyment campaign, Nal’ibali, will read their books to children and people who attend the event.

Sources: Book a Bicycle and Book a Bicycle, Facebook page.

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material