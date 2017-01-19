Basse nominated as a Woman of Worth

French cosmetics giant L’Oreal has nominated Play Your Part ambassador Bulelwa Basse as one of South Africa’s Women of Worth candidates thanks to her work in uplifting female entrepreneurs.

By Brand South Africa reporter

Play Your Part ambassador Bulelwa Basse has been nominated for the L’Oreal Women of Worth award for her work as founder and director of Sisters in Solidarity South Africa.

The entrepreneur is recognised for educating and empowering women who want to succeed in business. Her organisation’s business development workshops train women in how to register their businesses, manage their finances and become compliant with national business regulatory bodies.

The Women of Worth award is being contested by nine other South African women, including Gail Johnson of Nkosi’s Haven and Tshepiso Mokoena, who heads her own economic empowerment foundation.

Basse said she had always been passionate about training and was inspired by her desire to see women become independent through business development. “My reason for starting the organisation and inspiration around it is that I am really dedicated to the development of women. We live in a time that is harder on women, when they are expected to be great examples in society while being the backbone in communities, so for me that is the inspiration.”

She also credits her mother and grandmother for being examples of strong and independent women. “The other inspiration comes from my grandmother who, as a single parent, raised five children. It also comes from my mother who provides unconditional love, making sure that her children are self-sufficient within society.”

Basse said that being nominated for the Women of Worth award encouraged her to continue the good work she was doing. “It means a lot to me to be recognised as a woman making an impact in not only my community, but also in various communities in South Africa. It provides encouragement for me to do more work.”

The public can vote for Basse on the L’Oreal Women of Worth Campaign website. The closing date is 31 January.

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material.