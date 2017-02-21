A helping hand for our youth

Pastor Babongile Moto has dedicated her time and energy to helping youth in Port Elizabeth fulfil their potential and overcome some of the challenges they face. It is this selflessness that earned her a seat among our Play Your Part ambassadors.

Play Your Part Reporter

With a strong passion for helping young people to grow on many levels, it is no surprise that Pastor Babongile Moto has been selected to join an already impressive line-up of Play Your Part ambassadors.

Moto discovered her passion for helping people during her six-year stint as a member of the Bisho Community Church Youth Ministry, where she got the opportunity to help members of her church and community.

While studying for her BCom degree in business management at the University of Fort Hare, Moto became the first female chairperson of the university’s Student Christian Organisation. During her time there, she pioneered a number of youth development programmes.

In recognition of her achievements both academically and as part of the student organisation, Moto received a scholarship to study for a diploma in theology in the United Kingdom.

On her return, armed with her degree and diploma as well as a wealth of knowledge and experience, Moto set in motion her plans to have a positive effect on the lives of even more people.

Changing their world

With the help of her colleagues from the Student Christian Organisation, she set up the Changing Young Star’s World organisation (CYSW).

She says the aim of the organisation is to “holistically develop young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, starting with their spiritual wellbeing and permeating through to each gift, talent and acquired skill.

“We believe that nothing is impossible, thus we seek to help young people in finding a way out of their current adverse situations to full progression in life.”

CYSW has four programmes, each aimed at addressing different issues that Moto and her colleagues have identified as areas of concern.

These programmes are:

The Give a Child a Future Project, aimed at supporting learners to access better schools and tertiary education institutions.

The Youth Mentorship Programme, which looks at developing the life skills of high school learners.

The CYSW Community Development Project, which offers spiritual and social support to a number of communities in and around Kwamagxaki in Port Elizabeth.

The Kingdom Advancement Network, which develops young people who show a passion for preaching, praise singing and counselling.

Moto says that by focusing on these four areas she hopes that the organisation can make an ongoing difference in the lives of the youth with whom it works.

Like all our ambassadors, Moto actively plays a part in making South Africa a better place for us all. She is a great example of how active citizenship can help us overcome the challenges we face as a country.

