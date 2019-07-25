– Mogau Seshoene returns from Maco, China and the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards Ceremony – the Olympics of Cookbooks

Mogau Seshoene has just returned from Macao, China, after attending the Gourmand International Awards ceremony for Best Cookbooks of the Year. Mogau’s book The Lazy Makoti’s Guide to the Kitchen, nominated in two categories namely Best First Book and Best Photography. Mogau became a recipient of the prestigious Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in the category First Book, placing second in the world for 2019. Since its launch in October last year, it is still the number one cookbook in South Africa, and is now in its 5th print run.

Mogau Seshoene’s cookbook has been, more often than not, ranked number one since launching in October. It is now in its 5th print run. It is a proudly South African moment that the book has proved to be more popular than both Jamie Oliver and Ottolenghi.

“The entire experience was amazing!” says Mogau. “More than I could put into words. And Macau is absolutely breathtaking. Meeting industry peers who write so passionately about the food of their own countries inspired me a million times over. I’m so proud of the book we produced – the full cycle, from writing to shooting to launching it, for it to have become a bestseller in South Africa, and now to have this world recognition. I’m truly proud and grateful.”

Key indicators set by the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards for what they consider a world-class cookbook include: the increasing influence of social media and television in expanding the food culture market; the importance of reflecting the wide diversity of world food culture; the significance of trying to save local food culture and the sharing of this knowledge; focusing on quick and easy comfort food; health and nutrition.

The Lazy Makoti’s Guide to the Kitchen combines every one of these factors. In being an advocate of traditional South African heritage and culture, Mogau Seshoene has become an Instagram sensation, with over 100 000 followers. Her no-nonsense recipes, using simple unpretentious ingredients likely to be in everyone’s pantry or fridge, are quick and easy to make.

“I wanted to take the intimidating aspect – those Instagram-perfect presentations delivered on TV by sophisticated chefs – out of cooking and create a cookbook for inexperienced people, one that is as visually appealing as it is USEFUL. Turn every makoti (daughter-inlaw) into a kitchen goddess,” says Mogau.

Her book is user-friendly, from the kitchen basics to clever tips and fresh ideas. She shows beginners how to transform pantry staples or leftovers into simple but delicious meals but also takes them through show-stopper seven-colour Sunday lunches. Her chapter on traditional and township dishes reimagines African favourites, just like gogo would make them.

Chef, food writer and cookery-book author Dorah Sithole concludes, “Mogau ensures that African food gets the respect and global exposure it deserves.”

” From the dusty streets of Turfloop township to the world! It’s a great inspiration and motivation to know that regardless of where you begin, your dreams are valid.”

— Matapa Maila Rikhotso, model and TV personality

“Mogau came to us with a strong concept, one that is humorous and true to her heritage in a way that so many can relate to. She followed that up, as she does, with her own personal campaign that included making a round of the bookshops and shaking managers’ hands. Mogau has that star quality, with great charisma and authenticity. She is to be commended for her clever, hard work which has resulted in such incredible sales and a swift rise in social media. Congratulations, Mogau, we are so proud.”

— Libby Doyle, Quivertree