Sophie Kanza plays her part in building a supportive, united and tolerant society

Play Your Part ambassador, Sophie Kanza is the co-founder of the Sophie A. Kanza Foundation, which she runs with her sister Louise, with whom she migrated to South Africa from the Democratic Republic of Congo over 20 years ago. The Foundation is a fully self-funded, fundraiser and youth led organisation. It focuses on recruiting youth as volunteers to collect and distribute food, clothes and toiletries to those in need. Sophie hopes that by encouraging youth to go out and make a difference in other people’s lives, she is playing her part in building a supportive, united and tolerant society.

Through the Foundation, Sophie uses Pan-Africanism to spread love, unity, peace and tolerance in a number of youth volunteerism projects. The Foundation’s volunteers are made up of mostly Congolese and South African youth. Other African nationals also participating are from other countries like Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Gabon and Malawi.

In efforts to encourage love, unity, peace and tolerance, the Sophie A. Kanza Foundation created a social awareness campaign called ‘#Singabantu – We Are Human’ to challenge the negative stereotypes of foreign nationals living in South Africa. Out of this campaign came a short film of the same name. The film was shot in the remains of a Rosettenville house burnt to the ground during service delivery protests that turned into a nationwide wave of attacks believed to have been driven by xenophobia. The film has, since its launch on Africa Day 2017 (25 May 2017) won the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Plural Plus Award and been nominated at the Soeul Film Festival South Korea, which took place in May 2018 and the Africa Film Festival NYC USA which is in August 2018.

For more information on the Sophie A. Kanza Foundation, follow @SophieKanza on Twitter.