Sihle Ndaba Launches Foundation

Thursday, 25 October 2018

Local television star and BrandSA Play Your Part Ambassador Sihle Ndaba popularly known as ‘Smangele’ from the hit television telenovela Uzalo, is set to launch her foundation on Friday 26 October 2018 at her hometown Kwandisamfuyo Primary School in Ermelo.

Growing up with a single parent and not having the most favourable upbringing inspired Sihle Ndaba to set out and make a real difference in the lives of many young South Africans. The Sihle Ndaba Foundation with the assistance of various partners and donors will focus its efforts on education at elementary.

“I have been very privileged to have a hard-working mother who made sure that I didn’t go to bed hungry, and that I went to the best schools she could afford. Many children grow up in child-headed households, with not a lot of resources and I want to use my platform to make a significant difference. We’re starting small with a few donations but I ultimately want the Sihle Ndaba Foundation to touch as many lives as possible.” says Sihle Ndaba.

As part of the launch, The Sihle Ndaba Foundation with the assistance of various sponsors including Ntenga Foundation, West Street Inn Ermelo & Pick n Pay Ermelo will donate 100 pairs of school shoes to students at Kwandisamfuyo Primary School. There will be an address by Sihle Ndaba detailing what the foundation aims to achieve, this will be followed by a few words from other invited guests including the principal. The festivities will end with some light refreshments and “The Wall of Possibilities” activity where children will leave their handprints.

For more information about the launch event or The Sihle Ndaba Foundation please email sihlendabafoundation@gmail.com.