Play Your Part Ambassador to host #SowetoYouthGolfDay in commemoration of Youth Day





JOHANNESBURG, 14 June 2021 – On 16 June 2021, Play Your Part Ambassador Thato ‘TT’ Mbha will be hosting the youth in a golfing tournament to commemorate 45 years of the 1976 Soweto Uprising, during which an estimated 20,000 learners from schools in the township of Soweto, gathered in protest against unequal education. The tournament is taking place in partnership with Brand South Africa and Gauteng Tourism. Taking place at the historic Soweto Country Club, some of the proceeds will go towards obtaining non-perishable foods and winter essentials for the Soweto Kliptown Youth Foundation (SKY).

The SKY Foundation, a non-profit organisation, does important work in empowering and educating young people in some of the poorest communities in South Africa. Poverty alleviation is at the heart of the work the Foundation does. It was founded in Soweto in 1987 and has since expanded its presence to KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Eastern Cape and North West.

Thato (TT), a Soweto-born entrepreneur and philanthropist, believes in creating opportunities for the youth that were not available to him and his peers when they were younger. “This project is close to my heart. Growing up in Soweto, we had access to very few sports. I wish to lend a helping hand where I can in bettering the lives of the youth for them to become future leaders. We plan to host the annual #SowetoYouthGolfDay until the youth is off the streets and poverty is alleviated,” TT Mbha says.

“Brand South Africa proudly supports Play Your Part Ambassador Thato ‘TT’ Mbha in his initiative to make a change in the lives of young people. We believe that youth empowerment and development are important drivers of economic growth in the country. This has become more imperative in the context of the COVID19 pandemic and its effects on the country’s economy. South Africa’s youth have shown, on very many occasions, that they are agents for socio-economic change and as individuals and organisations, we have a duty to equip them with the tools to be able to contribute to the economy,” said Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Marketing Officer at Brand South Africa.

South African personalities such as entrepreneur T-bo Touch; broadcast TV presenter Thomas Mlambo; broadcast TV presenter Andile Ncube; broadcast TV anchor OG Molefe; and former soccer player Stanton Fredericks will be part of the golf day to show their support.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.