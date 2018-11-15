Play Your Part Ambassador Shamila Ramjawan’s PrincessD Menstrual Cup protects the dignity of thousands of school girls

Play Your Part Ambassador Shamila Ramjawan is committed to improving the lives of young South African girls whose socio-economic conditions are less than desirable.

For Shamila, feminine hygiene needs fall right at the top of this list. According to Stellenbosch University (SU) Law Clinic, approximately 30% of girls in South Africa miss school due to inadequate access to sanitary products.

The menstrual cup has been identified as a sustainable solution for menstruation woes, granting young girls the opportunity to get education. As a result, Shamila founded the Princess D Menstrual Cup in 2016 after conducting thorough research. The PrincessD Menstrual Cup is cost-effective, eco-friendly and hygienic, and is currently available in 20 countries and 50 pharmacies in South Africa.

Through her initiative, Shamila has brought relief to thousands of lives having handed out menstrual cups and educating girls in 22 schools in South Africa through corporate funding. As time passed, many South Africans bought into Shamila’s vision for the PrincessD Menstrual Cup. One such person was World Champion, Caster Semenya who was on-boarded as a brand ambassador and co-owner of PrincessD in 2017.

Shamila named the PrincessD Menstrual cup after her daughter Daksha, who is a 23-year old nominee at the Woman of Stature Awards in the Youth Ambassador Category. Perfectly designed for the target audience, the cups are boxed and wrapped in a silk-like packaging, are microwavable (for cleaning purposes) and can be reused for up to 10 years.

She has two registered companies, Famram Solutions (marketing and communications solutions) and Famram Foundation (empowering, uplifting and providing CSI solutions enhancing socio-economic development).

Her hard work and dedication to improving the lives of others doesn’t go unnoticed. Shamila will be participating in the Mrs Johannesburg pageant, taking place on 17 November 2018 at Leriba Hotel & Spa. The pageant recognises women like Shamila who make a difference in communities through education and skills development.

Click here information about the pageant and to vote for Shamila.