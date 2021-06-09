Play Your Part Ambassador Sasha Laurel, helps young people reach their dreams in Higher Education





JOHANNESBURG, 9 JUNE 2021 – Brand South Africa is thrilled to announce that Sasha Laurel, a Play Your Part Ambassador, has partnered with The Regenesys Foundation, to help youth from financially disadvantaged backgrounds achieve their dreams in higher education. Sasha Laurel who was on boarded as a Play Your Part Ambassador two years ago, has been working tirelessly speaking up for the voiceless. The partnership is made possible through the Education for All Programme, also known as ED4ALL. The Foundation makes education accessible to those who cannot afford high tuition fees as a counter strategy for dealing with the ills of poverty and joblessness.

The Foundation collaborates with Dananda Talent placement agency, to prepare graduates for interviews through work readiness classes. Assisting graduates to secure interviews increasing their success rate in securing employment.

“As people of inﬂuence, Private Sector and active citizens it is our responsibility to look into the current framework and identify points of collaboration that meet the needs of society. Thankfully, there are countless opportunities to practice Ubuntu, as encouraged in Brand South Africa’s flagship Play Your Part programme for example, which is a nationwide movement created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa” says Sasha Laurel.

The announcement on the collaboration comes at the start of Youth Month during which South Africans commemorate the strides made by the youth of 1976, who stood up against the apartheid government and laid down their lives fighting for the right to equal education. As a philanthropist, businesswoman, and astute advocate for women and youth against Gender-Based Violence, Sasha Laurel strives to create and promote opportunities for young people, as they shape the socio-economic landscape in the country.

“The Regenesys Foundation is pleased to partner with Sasha-Lee Laurel. Working with her ensures a partnership that furthers the Foundation’s goal of improving and bettering the lives of young people, especially from previously disadvantaged backgrounds through education. Sasha Laurel will assist the foundation to bring about transformational improvements in the lives and prosperity of families, communities, and society through the Education for All initiative” said Indherani Reddy (Head of Regenesys Foundation).

For more information on the programme, go to Sash-Laurel’s Instagram page @sashaleelaurel

Join the conversation on #PlayYourPartSA #Ed4All

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. It builds pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and national brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use their time, money, skills or goods, to contribute to a better future for all.