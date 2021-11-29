Play Your Part Ambassador Sasha Laurel, facilitates R1 billion in bursaries for Africa

JOHANNESBURG, 29 NOVEMBER 2021 – Play Your Part Ambassador, Sasha Laurel, alongside the Chairman of the Regenesys Group, Dr Marko Saravanja, will facilitate R1 billion in bursaries for African citizens. This will allow them to pursue their studies and gain an internationally recognised qualification from the Regenesys Business School. This good news follows the successful implementation of Sasha Laurel’s bursary campaign in partnership with the Foundation, which launched in June 2021. Sasha Laurel, through the campaign, managed to secure bursaries for disadvantaged young people in South Africa who could not afford high tuition fees.

The positive impact and result of the domestic campaign, prompted an opportunity to extend the it to the sum of the continent. This is a further effort to address the challenge of unequal access to education across Africa and contribute to the African Union’s Agenda 2063 objective of accelerating Africa’s economic growth and development.

In addition, the programme is now open to candidates who have successfully completed Grade 11 (or the equivalent) but have not had the opportunity to obtain their matric. Initially, it was only open to those who had completed Grade 12 (or the equivalent). Candidates, over the age of 23, who have completed Grade 11, will be eligible to complete a Higher Certificate in Business Management (NQF Level 5) or Higher Certificate in Public Management (NQF Level 5).

‘It is probable that our approach to the issue of unemployment could be linear, it suggests that the solution is solely to generate more employment. Our approach does not address the NEETS – people who are not in employment, education or training. There is so much talk about creating more jobs but are our youth equipped with the necessary skills set to compete in the labour market, and make means for themselves through employment or entrepreneurship? This is what this campaign seeks to address.’ says Sasha Laurel.

To download the application form, visit Sasha Laurel’s Instagram page @sashaleelaurel and click on the link on her bio. Once you have completed the application form, please submit it and the accompanying documents to enquiries@sashalaurel.net

