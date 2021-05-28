Play Your Part Ambassador Bulelani Balabala continues to extend a helping hand through Entrepreneurship Education

Play Your Part ambassador Bulelani Balabala’s passion for empowering entrepreneurs is inspirational. Balabala is an efficacious entrepreneur who founded a brand manufacturing company – Intercessor Army Franchising. In 2015, he founded Township Entrepreneurship Alliance (fondly known as TEA), a platform designed to support existing and aspiring township and rural based entrepreneurs. It is a much-needed space for mentorship, knowledge sharing, skills transfer, enterprise development and networking.

On Saturday, 22 May 2021, TEA was in Tembisa Township Gauteng, to host a workshop under the theme: ‘Why and How I Started’. The workshop sought to educate entrepreneurs on how to navigate the accomplishments and difficulties of their business journey.

The session was well-timed, especially due to countless businesses having taken strain due to the COVID19 pandemic and its regulations to contain its spread. Young innovators were given an opportunity to learn why and how other brands started and endured through challenging periods. Entrepreneurs have had to look for creative solutions to keep their business activities afloat, while addressing different challenges.

Supporting Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME) is critical for economic recovery in South Africa. SMMEs are drivers of job creation for minority groups (women, youth and persons with disabilities). These small businesses are key and central to the country’s economic recovery plan.

Brand South Africa salutes Balabala for, not only being an entrepreneur who adds economic value, but also for contributes to societal change and benefit.

For more information on where you can catch the next workshop, go to http://www.joinusfortea.co.za/