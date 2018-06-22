Play Your Part ambassador Thabang Mabapa doing extraordinary things to solve Africa’s energy crisis

As we wrap-up Youth Month, we take up the opportunity to profile another young person who is doing extraordinary things. Play Your Part ambassador, 26-year old Thabang Mabapa was part of the line-up at the 2018 Sustainability Week hosted at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Tshwane.

Mabapa shared his contribution on how he is playing his part in helping solve Africa’s energy crisis and alleviate the shortage of skills and high unemployment in rural areas through his biofuel company during the Youth and Green Economy Dialogue.

The dialogue provided a global view of the way in which skills development in the smart, green economy is progressing, and examined opportunities available in the vital fields of renewable energy, water and waste management, industrial design, engineering, manufacturing, project management, and tourism and hospitality.

“The Sustainability Week conference is important especially to young people because it informs us of different ways to be sustainable, be it as an individual or company. The conference is also important for entrepreneurs to network and also deepen their understanding of sustainability”, said Mabapa

Selokong Sa Dimelana (SSD) is an organisation that was created by Mabapa following his interested in energy when he volunteered at his community church in 2012. SSD farms castor seed and processes them to castor oil and biodiesel. The business is primarily in the agricultural sector yet plays a significant role in a number of industries including energy.

“I encourage young people to read and learn more on sustainability in the environment. As young people, we have to always seek ways to sustain our environment. Young people can also support organisations that are dedicated to sustainability”, adds Mabapa.

When asked what is next for SSD regarding sustainability, he indicated that it is to scale the business to other villages around South Africa and plant more castor trees. “We also aim to minimize waste and to use products that are energy efficient” he concludes.