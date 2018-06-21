Ntando Makwela: The Dynamic Kid

Play Your Part Ambassador, Ntando Makwela is a 16-year-old author and motivational speaker from Mulbarton, Gauteng. He co-hosts a show on an online radio station called Brand Live, where he motivates and inspires young South Africans to build their future now by focusing on growing and developing their talents.

Published in December 2017, his book “The Dynamic Kid: 9 Keys to Unlock Your Future” is a self-help book providing the reader with step-by-step guidance to becoming a dynamic person.

Ntando is an aspiring physicist and spends a lot of his time reading, researching and writing books. He believes Africa is the future as it has more than 200 million young people between ages 16 and 24. He believes that young people can do anything they set their minds to.

Ntando has partnered with another young author, Megan Werner, to build a sling aeroplane supported by 20 teenagers who will be selected from High Schools around Gauteng. Together they plan to fly the aeroplane as co-pilots from Cape Town to Cairo. The group will land in various countries throughout the continent where they will have public speaking sessions, sharing the stage with other leading young people to inspire, motivate and challenge young Africans from the South to the North of Africa. Prominent historic and tourist attractions will be visited to add adventure, fun and flavour to the trip. This adventure will be aired on a television series called “Molo Africa: From Cape to Cairo” (http://moloafrica.co.za/).

Keep track of Ntando’s endeavours on Twitter at @NtandoMakwela15