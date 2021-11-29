Miss Earth South Africa Plays Her Part for People and Planet

This month Miss Earth South Africa 2021, Nompumelelo Maduna, rejuvenated a Kliptown Vegetable Garden with hopes to empower two residents to produce and sell vegetables from their own gardens.

“We don’t want to just add to your today, we want to add to your tomorrow. This rejuvenation project is about providing an opportunity for growth of a community through food security,” said Ella Bella, the director of the Miss Earth South Africa Leadership Programme, at the opening of the vegetable garden.

Kliptown is right across from the Walter Sisulu Square, where historically, on 26 June 1955, the Congress of the People, met to draw up the Freedom Charter. The Charter embodies the ethos of a country where human rights are upheld, where the people shall govern. It speaks of a non-racial society, liberty and individual rights. The Charter forms part of South African Constitution formed in 1996.

This informal settlement stands on the oldest residential district of Soweto. Despite it all, there lives a beacon of hope and her name is Pricilla Nkqwili. She has created opportunities for a group of elderly ladies called the ‘Kliptown Gogos’, to stitch, croquet and quilt different items like aprons, picnic blankets and other items to sell. Skin Renewal branches in Bedfordview and Fourways have been supporting this group of women; and now the addition of a vegetable garden, enables their growth and development for a sustainable tomorrow.

Pricilla and her team have successfully established a veggie garden with healthy produce. The Miss Earth South Africa Leadership Programme has taken on this project to support and contribute to skills development, with the aim of growing it to a level of subsistence farming that can then produce for the wider community.

Nompumelelo Maduna will be taking part in the International Miss Earth pageant. Part of the requirements of being a Miss Earth South Africa is to galvanise a community project that results in the sustainability and greening of different disadvantaged communities.

Maduna will be announced as a Brand South Africa, Play Your Part Ambassador, later this year, as she continues work in communities that inspires others to be active citizens who play their part in caring for the environment. Directors of the Miss Earth South Africa Leadership Programme, Ella Bella Leite and Catherine Constantinides; are both Play Your Part Ambassadors who are walking their talk, growing and greening wherever they go.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.