Meet Play Your Part ambassador Nomfundo Msomi

By Mduduzi Malinga

Nomfundo Msomi was born and raised in Bulwer, a rural village in Kwa-Zulu Natal. She later moved to Pietermaritzburg where she completed her high school studies at Haythorne Secondary School in 2009.

The Play Your Part ambassador serves as a Director of an organisation called Women of worth Movement Society, a non-profit organisation aimed at supporting, uniting and bringing healing to women and society. The organisation was founded based on self-love by Nomfondo Msomi and Nompumelelo Khathi, after realising the issues affecting communities, especially women and those challenges such as single parenthood and unemployment, among others.

Nomfundo is a certified mentor and coach who aspires to become a future clinical psychologist specializing in family relationship therapy. She utilizes her enthusiasm to empower, encourage and help people lead more lives that are meaningful.

In April 2019, Nomfundo Msomi was appointed as a Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part Ambassador. The Play Your Part initiative is a nationwide initiative created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. In the same year, in July, Nomfundo was selected as one of 15 women to serve as Embrace Mamandla Fellows, which is a body of women who celebrate and value motherhood and are willing to lead the efforts of the movement in their local communities and nationally.

The Play Your Part Ambassador is also a Project coordinator at Phakamisa Girls Economic Empowerment Program, a program of Sasopsbiz Foundation designed to empower girls and young women from a very young age to adopt a world’s view that empowers them economically, socially and culturally.

Nomfundo’s vision for society is one where women achieve and excel in everything they desire to do in life. She believes that women can pursue their dreams and strive to achieve them by seeing women being loved and supported by the society they live in.

Brand South Africa would like to appreciate and honour the Play Your Part ambassador for being an inspiration to the nation.

Please share with us how you are playing your part in keeping safe during this time @PlayYourPartSA #GETINVOLVED