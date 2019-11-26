In Pursuit of the Crown: Play Your Part Ambassador set to Compete at Mrs. Globe 2019

By Phindi Maduna

On 25 November to 8 December 2019, businesswoman and philanthropist, Mrs. Lucia Ochan will represent Africa during the Mrs. Globe 2019 pageant in that will be held in Shenzhen, China.

In addition to being the Mrs. Mpumalanga 2017 second runner-up, Mrs. Ochan is also the reigning Mrs. Africa Globe 2019. She was also recently awarded the ‘Inspirational Woman of the Year’ award at the 4th Annual Sunrise Women Award 2019 which took place in her home province of Mpumalanga.

She uses these esteemed platforms to raise worldwide awareness on work being done to advance the rights of the elderly, women and children.

Addressing issues around the education, leadership, health, safety and security of the elderly, women and children, especially young girls, is close to Mrs Ochan’s heart. She is committed to making change that allows for exercising the values enshrined in the South African Constitution.

It is noteworthy that her participation in the pageant coincides with the period when South African will be observing the 16 Days of Activism of Violence against Women and Children Campaign between 25 November to 10 December 2019. South Africa has over the years dedicated this period to draw attention to issues on violence against women and children and finding meaningful ways to address it.

Brand South Africa wishes Mrs. Ochan well in her endeavor to fly the flag and amplify the voice of the country’s people. This is how she continues to Play her Part.