Helping our young queens

Ntsako Shipalana, at just 24, has been chosen to become one of Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part ambassadors. This is in recognition of her efforts to improve the lives of women through her initiative, the Royalty Campaign.

Play Your Part Reporter

Born in the northern town of Tzaneen in Limpopo, 24-year-old Ntsako Shipalana has been selected to join Brand South Africa’s group of Play Your Part ambassadors.

This is in recognition of the significant strides she has made in improving the lives of South African girls through her women’s health initiative, the Royalty Campaign.

Play Your Part ambassadors are selected for their selflessness and willingness to go above and beyond to improve the lives of their fellow citizens. They are examples of how active citizenship can help transform South Africa for the better.

A helping hand

Shipalana says that while she was growing up, when she had to buy sanitary products, she began to notice that some girls couldn’t get these products whenever they needed them.

“What about girls who can’t just get up and buy whenever they feel like it, like I do,” Shipalana asked herself. “What happens to them monthly especially being unfortunate?”

Knowing how important access to sanitary products was for women, Shipalana decided to do something about this and help give underprivileged women these necessities.

She created the Royalty Campaign, which she says was inspired by her birthdays and how she often got gifts to celebrate growing up.

The Royalty Campaign provides women of all ages with the sanitary products they need to live their lives with dignity and pursue their dreams without having to worry about hygiene.

“I’ve always desired to give back on a big scale, but never knew how. So I jumped on this one without looking back,” explains Shipalana.

“I am strong and persistent about girls being queens. This campaign aims to help girls feel like they really are.”

Going further and doing more

She hopes the Royalty Campaign spreads to other provinces and invites supporters to jump on board.

And in her efforts to help women beyond the reach of the Royalty Campaign, Shipalana partnered with Lerato Hlongwane and Nthando Tembe, two women who share her passion for empowering themselves and other women.

The trio listed the Royalty Campaign with the Assaggi Girls Foundation, a non-profit organisation that provides monthly supplies of sanitary pads to schools so that girls don’t have to miss a day of school as a result of their menstrual cycle.

“We have listed the Royalty Campaign project under the Assaggi Girls Foundation as we have a common passion for women empowerment and giving girls encouragement in the best way we possibly can,” Shipalana says.

Would you like to use this article in your publication or on your website? See Using Brand South Africa material