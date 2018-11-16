Mrs Mpumalanga second runner-up 2017 – Lucia Ochan, is playing her part whilst in the running for the prestigious crown of Mrs Africa 2019. As a prominent businesswoman, founder and patron of the Lucia O Foundation.

Mrs Ochan is making strides towards a better future for all in her community, this through her Emphakatsi – INdlovukati (She Elephant) – Women in leadership and rural women empowerment series project.

The project will be launched in partnership with rural women in order to uplift, empower and develop the community positively.

“The reality is that many rural people are rendered second-class citizens in their own countries,” said Ochan, adding, “They are often far removed from urban economic nodes and live under extreme measures of poverty often without basic amenities such as clean drinkable water, sanitation, housing, electricity, schools, etc.”

The launch will consist of a Creative Masterclass for upcoming young fashion designers (youths between the ages of 18-26) in the morning and provide insights into the clothing, textile and jewellery industry.

Brand South Africa through its Constitution awareness programme, fully supports initiatives that seek to ensure that the values enshrined in the widely admire constitution, are indeed a lived experience by all parts of our society.

“Through our Play Your Part programme, Brand South Africa pursues to celebrate those amongst the community who take it upon themselves to initiate positive social change. We hope this programme inspires other members of the community to get involved and ensure young people can be fully engaged in their right to education”, said Brand South Africa’s Stakeholder Relations Manager; Ms Toni Gumede.

Programme and Details:

Date: 15 November 2018

Venue: Nutting House, Mbombela

Time: 11h00 – 15h00