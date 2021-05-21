Breaking Down Borders Africa Youth Summit Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Africa’s preeminent and independent youth conference, Breaking Down Borders Africa Youth Summit, celebrates its 5th anniversary in 2021. Launched in 2017 by Play Your Part ambassador Paul Modjadji and Nthabiseng Modjadji, the Summit brings together youth leaders from across the African continent and the diaspora, and to date has engaged delegates from over 60 African countries and beyond. It aims to drive robust conversation and build collaborative networks made up of African youth in social and commercial entrepreneurship and leadership.

To mark the 5th anniversary of this distinguished platform, the BDB Africa Youth Summit 2021 will be hosted in Gaborone, Botswana from 25 to 28 May 2021, under the theme “Young people in Africa: Collective Participation and Power Beyond the COVID-19 Pandemic”.

“Brand South Africa has been a partner and ally to the Summit since inception, ensuring that they support the platform in achieving its goals each year. As the country’s official marketing agency, Brand South Africa has harnessed the opportunity to ensure that the message of South Africa as a country is anchored in partnership and aiding of youth leadership in different fields. This year presents a very unique chance to share the brand message of South Africa in Botswana and to the growing audience of the Summit,” says Play your Part Ambassador Paul Modjadji.

The annual three-day event has so far had a reach across African countries and the diaspora, bringing together hundreds of young leaders with thousands of envoys and ordinary youth virtually and physically. It is from these alumni that a selection of satellite events will take place, with Nigeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa playing co-host to the main conference taking place in a hybrid format in Botswana’s capital.

Some of the speakers include Gonaya Monei Sethora, an award-winning diplomatic and social entrepreneur from Botswana; Sodfa Daaji, a Tunisian-Italian women’s rights advocate; Levi Singh who works with the SRHR Africa Trust as regional youth and policy adviser; Zambian born Natasha Wang Mwansa, a children’s rights advocate; and Patrick Stephenson, an economic consultant.

Previous speakers of the Summit include Kenyan political activist and photo-journalist Boniface Mwangi, Kenyan Gender Activist Vivian Onano, Nigerian Entrepreneur Adebola Williams, South African youth activist and author Zulaikha Patel and Ricki Kgositau-Kanza a transgender rights activist born in Botswana and based in South Africa.

