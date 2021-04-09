Are you healthy and happy? Meet Dr. Michael Mol

By Mduduzi Malinga

Michael Benjamin Mol was born on 16 August 1971 in Cape Town, South Africa. Although he did not go for career counseling, he wears many hats. Dr Mol is a medical doctor, global speaker, executive producer, TV presenter, social entrepreneur, founder of Hello Doctor, CEO of TruthTV and a Dad.

The Play Your Part ambassador graduated from the University of Pretoria with an MBChB in 1995. He started his career as a medical doctor with interests in emergency medicine and HIV management and in 1999, whilst continuing in the medical fraternity, he began anchoring the television show Top Billing in South Africa.

Dr Mol’s ‘s passion for discerning what makes people tick then led him to co-found TomorrowToday, a consultancy that assists organisations to navigate the ‘New World of Work’ followed up by The Revolution Group which is centered around helping people unearth their unique strengths. He often speaks to audiences around the world and has been recognised as one of South Africa’s top business speakers with a Hall of Fame distinction.

After launching Expresso, SABC 3’s live breakfast television show, as anchor presenter, he melded his passion for medicine and media and produced two new TV series Hello Doctor and The Dr. Mol Show, with a vision to educate, entertain and inspire people to live their best lves by being the healthiest they can be. The Dr. Mol Show watched by over a million people weekly, was part of a bigger vision to give every South African access to personal, affordable and quality healthcare through immediate access to doctors via their mobile phones.

That vision became a reality with Hello Doctor – a mobile digital healthcare company with a game-changing approach to healthcare, using mobile tech to give anyone access to a doctor anytime, anywhere, on any phone, in any language. Hello Doctor is advancing #HealthForAll, and bringing South Africa closer to achieving the WHO’s Sustainable Development Goals – ensuring that everyone, everywhere can access essential quality health services without facing financial hardship.

In November 2020, Dr Mol launched a new venture called TruthTV, South Africa’s first subscription video on-demand service focusing on Faith & Family entertainment with a vision to rekindle wholesome societal values. As an Oxford Alumni, he has just written and released Apples of Gold – his second book on health and wellbeing on the back of his first best-seller Your Best Life.

He holds few media awards including Best on Camera Presentation at the NTVA Awards in 2000, 2001 and 2003 and Best Male Television Presenter at the People Magazine Crystal Awards in 2008. He is a former Mr. South Africa 1996, and a Red Cross Children’s Champion as well as a patron of SA Cares for Life. Dr Mol was awarded a Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Speakers Association of South Africa in April 2011. In October 2006, he was appointed as CEO of the Sportron International group of companies.

Professional titles aside, he suffers from an insatiable thirst for adrenaline. He has sky-dived out of a hot-air balloon, run the bulls in Pamplona, scuba-dived under a frozen lake, wing walked on a bi-plane, surfed the great Zambezi white waters on a body board, flown to the edge of space in a Russian Mig and bungee jumped off the highest bridge in the world, backwards.

Brand South Africa would like to appreciate and honour the Play Your Part ambassador for being an inspiration to the nation.

Dr Mol lives in Cape Town, South Africa. He has been married to his wife, Jacqui Mol, since 1994 with three children, Joshua, Rachael and Naethan.