Achieving socio-economic transformation and development by connecting online and taking action offline

The online social networking platform forgood is now a Play Your Part ambassador.

Phindi Maduna

Brand South Africa welcomes aboard online social networking platform – forgood, as a Play Your Part ambassador.

This contemporary platform inspires active citizenship by connecting individuals and organisations, in the private and public sector, with the means to make positive differences in the lives of fellow citizens and organisations who need a helping hand. At the heart of forgood’s efforts is the creation of meaningful and impactful connections between socially responsible people and causes.

“There are some fantastic organisations doing amazing things across the country; we’re the central hub that connects individuals and corporates with those Causes.” says forgood’s Chief Executive Officer, Andy Hadfield. “Essentially we’re connecting the dots and making it easier for Causes who are constantly in need and individuals or groups who want to do good but have no idea where to start.” continues Hadfield.

According to forgood, more than 12 000 social impact connections have been facilitated by the platform to date.

Brand South Africa and forgood share the view that citizens can change their communities and the world for good by contributing some of their resources – be it time, money, skills or goods.

“Brand South Africa believes that active citizenship is an important building block of the Nation Brand because it contributes towards the strengthening and development of the country and its competitiveness. That is why Brand South Africa promotes active citizenship through collaborations with socially responsible stakeholders like forgood,” says Brand South Africa’s General Manager: Marketing, Sithembile Ntombela.

Register for free as a benefactor or a possible beneficiary on www.forgood.co.za. Once registered, benefactors and beneficiaries can interact and start conversations on how to form mutually beneficial relationships.

Benefactors can explore the database of verified causes, and begin to volunteer their time, skills, money or goods or give back on their own terms by creating a customised offer to causes in a chosen area.

In addition, beneficiaries can share their needs, receive and respond to offers that interest them. Indeed, socio-economic transformation and development can be achieved by connecting online and taking action offline.

With 2018 around the corner, many learners are looking forward to the new school year and schools are preparing for the year ahead. Brand South Africa and forgood call on you to register on www.forgood.co.za and play your part in improving the lives of disadvantaged learners and schools in underdeveloped communities by contributing essential resources to causes in your area.

For more information on the Back to School and other campaigns:

Visit forgood at www.forgood.co.za

You can also email them on contact@forgood.co.za or if you prefer the phone, call +27 11 325 2594.

Follow the conversation on Facebook – forgoodSA and Twitter – @forgoodSA.

