A starting chance for Western Cape youth

For more than a decade the Western Cape NGO Starting Chance has been making early childhood development programmes more accessible across the province. Its latest event is hosting nearly 1,000 preschool children at its Fair Play Fun Day on 5 August.

Proper early childhood development (ECD) can go a long way towards helping a child grow into a healthy adult, providing them with the strong foundation they need to tackle the many issues they will face as they grow up.

In a bid to help the children of the Western Cape build this foundation, Cape Town NGO Starting Chance has, for more than a decade, been fuelling the growth of ECD programmes throughout the province.

In this spirit, during Women’s Month, the organisation has joined hands with nine educare centres and schools in hosting nearly 1,000 preschool children at its Fair Play Fun Day on 5 August at Mfuleni High School in Blue Downs, Cape Town.

“Partnering with the local high school, preschools and primary schools and engaging parents means we can support and impact the rate of change of the education process,” says Starting Chance founder Ian Corbett.

Each of the schools and educare centres will make games using recycled material for the children to play with during the fun day.

Starting Chance will also be responsible for the food stalls on the day. The proceeds from the stalls will go towards upgrading schools in the area and providing educators and caregivers with the training and teaching materials they need to mould young minds.

“Our experience on this project has shown that by working together, we can make significant change possible,” Corbett said.

The collective has extended an invitation to the public to join them as a volunteer at the fun day and help bring it to life and share in the enriching experience. You can also help out by sponsoring R30 games and food coupon booklet for the children who cannot afford them.

To learn more, support or volunteer, visit www.startingchance.org.za or call Ali on 082 491 1171.

The children will also be joined by members of the surrounding communities to celebrate Women’s Month with the mothers, female entrepreneurs and teachers who run the various educare centres.

Corbett believes the event is an ideal way to empower educare entrepreneurs with a networking and fundraising opportunity, while helping them to develop their businesses and the standard of ECD in the area.

