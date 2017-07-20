67 minutes at a children’s home on Mandela Day

A team from Brand South Africa, the SA Men’s Hockey Team and other stakeholders spend Nelson Mandela International Day at the New Jerusalem Children’s Home in Johannesburg. The photos tell the story.

SA Men's Hockey Team player Mandela Day children's home
The South African Men’s Hockey team spend their 67 minutes for Madiba teaching children about hockey and sharing stories about the people who inspired them. (Images Melissa Javan)

Melissa Javan
Several stakeholders joined Brand South Africa and the South African Men’s Hockey Team in observing Nelson Mandela International Day on 18 July at the New Jerusalem Children’s Home in Midrand.

Tandi Mahambehlala, deputy minister of communications, joined the activities. Mandela Day is observed in more than 140 countries on Mandela’s birthday.

On the day, people are prompted to spend 67 minutes doing good. This year’s theme for the day is “Action Against Poverty”. The Nelson Mandela Foundation encourages people to extend their good work beyond a single day and to make charitable work a regular occurrence. That way, there will be a long-term positive effect on those being helped.

Children’s home head Anna Mojapelo said there were 80 children at the home. Most of them were traumatised and abused before they were brought to the home; most were also HIV-positive.

Mandela Day hockey children's home
Members of the SA Men’s Hockey Team show the children how to hold a hockey stick and teach them the basics of the game.
Mandela Day children's home braai
Several people are the braai masters for the day.
Mandela Day children's home play activities food
Besides the play activities, the children are given boerewors rolls and cooldrinks.
Mandela Day children's home blankets
Some of the women show off their sewing skills and make blankets.
Mandela Day AfricOil children's home
AfriOil staff paint the boys’ dormitory room building. The building, which is 27% complete, is being built by the company.
Mandela Day children's home playing
The children are excited about learning to play hockey.
Mandela Day Rabie Ridge saps
Mavis Moroaswi, Mosima Ngwenya and Tambu Kariri from the Rabie Ridge police station’s victim support centre help the children’s home with victim empowerment.
Mandela Day children's home Tandi Mahambehlala
The SA Men’s Hockey Team are pictured with Tandi Mahambehlala, deputy minister of communications.
Mandela Day children's home Linda Sangaret
Tandi Mahambehlala, deputy communications minister, is pictured with Brand South Africa’s Linda Sangaret.
Mandela Day children's home Eskom staff
Eskom staff Nonhlanhla Sibambo, Tanja Savicevic and Gretchen Veldtman do their 67 minutes at New Jerusalem Children’s Home.
Mandela Day children's home JCI South Africa
Mathabo Sepogwa, Linda Ben and Angel Kgokolo are members of the Junior Council International South Africa.
Mandela Day Jonty Robinson
Rabia Metedad of Brand South Africa, Thabile Motshabi of Play Your Part, and Jonty Robinson of the SA Men’s Hockey Team.
Mandela Day Jonsson Workwear
Jonsson Workwear Depot staff give a hand in the garden.
Mandela Day Tshepiso Malele Owen Mvimbi
Owen Mvimbi of the SA Men’s Hockey Team and Brand South Africa’s Tshepiso Malele enjoy their 67 minutes.

