In its 12th year, the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans annual list once again recognises young excellence in South Africa, showing the full spectrum of what young people in this country have to offer.

Mathiba Molefe

The Mail & Guardian, in partnership with Brand South Africa, the City of Joburg and the City of Ekurhuleni, has sifted through thousands of nominations to find the 200 young South Africans who have been making waves in their respective industries.

“Our other sponsors are Brand South Africa who really do believe… the young people are not just talented, but really capture the essence of what this country stands for,” said Zamantungwa Khumalo, Mail & Guardian supplements and special projects editor.

In naming the country’s brightest up and coming stars in categories ranging from health and politics to sport and education, the Mail & Guardian newspaper recognises the 200 Young South Africans for their work. They are also held up as examples to South Africans around the world.

Khumalo said that selecting the final 200 was rigorous. The event held to launch the list was “about recognising and celebrating all of your unseen hours; all of you put blood, sweat and actual tears into your organisations, into the companies that you work for, the initiatives that you have started.

“The 200 Young South Africans is, of course, a flagship that this country uses to earmark its top leaders,” she said. “These are the young people who are shaping the South Africa that we are living in, and who are going to be instrumental in the future that we’re slowly building.

“There are so many unseen hours. Thank you for recognising my unseen hours.” @Zamantungwa_K reads a note from one #MG200Young nominee. pic.twitter.com/xRyedU5gLn — Mail & Guardian (@MG_Reporter) June 29, 2017

This year’s 200 young achievers are the 12th group to be recognised. Khumalo said the list was truly inclusive and representative of the young people of this country, touching on the pivotal role that women had played and continued to play in the growth of the nation.

“Being a young black woman who’s all about black girl magic, I was very bullish in making sure that black women featured quite heavily on this list,” she said.

The full spectrum

“So, the big picture I gave to the team was: when somebody who has never been to South Africa, and hardly knows South Africa, lands at OR Tambo International Airport and they pick up this list, they need to see the full spectrum of what young people in this country have to offer,” Khumalo explained.

To see who is on the list and find out a little more about the crop of young professionals who are leading South Africa into the future, visit the 200 Young South Africans list.

