Trevor Noah wins Emmy award for The Daily Show

Trevor Noah continues his world domination since taking over as host of American comedy news show The Daily Show. In addition to his sell-out comedy tours in the US and South Africa and his bestselling memoir, Born A Crime, Noah has won his first Emmy award.

Noah won the award for Best Short Form Variety Series, specifically for the popular YouTube insert The Daily Show: Between the Scenes, in which Noah provides web-exclusive commentary to political events in the US and around the world.

The award was part of the Emmy Creative Arts ceremony that highlights production and technical work in television, as well as outstanding short form and new media programming.

Watch one of Trevor Noah’s Between the Scenes videos below:

The main ceremony, focused on the best of full-length dramatic and comedy television takes place on 17 September 2017.

The Daily Show insert beat other nominees that included YouTube favourites Epic Rap Battles and Honest Trailers.

News of Noah’s win provoked a wave of national pride among South African Twitter users, as well as a notable shout-out from South African opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to whom Noah responded in his distinctive comedic flair, much to the amusement of South Africans.

EFF congratulates @Trevornoah for winning his first Emmy for The Daily Show: continue to make us proud 👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/IkkIEzsbTB — EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 11, 2017

Thank you comrades. Where would my comedy career be without you! ✊🏾 https://t.co/P1YOyTQtqi — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 11, 2017

Source: News24

