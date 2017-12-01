Ten-year-old girl launches her book

In an effort to encourage children to read, ten-year-old Buhle Mthethwa will launch her book, The Big Fat Naughty Cat, on 2 December in Johannesburg.

Buhle Mthethwa, a ten-year-old girl, is on a mission to instil a culture of reading in her peers, one book at a time, starting with The Big Fat Naughty Cat. This is the young author’s first book. She wants to encourage children to read and write from an early age.

The initial book launch takes place on Saturday, 2 December 2017 in Sandton, Johannesburg. Other book launches will follow from February 2018 in Cape Town and Durban.

Buhle also plans to launch her book club, targeting children between the ages of four and 14. She enjoys helping those of her peers who cannot read properly, to read using books from the local library.

Summary

The Big Fat Naughty Cat is the story of Lira, her family and a cat. It is ugly, dirty and fat and is always hungry. Lira picks the cat up and takes it home, where she cleans it. It is welcomed into the family home with love.

But Lira and her family are disappointed when the Big Fat Naughty Cat does not appreciate their kindness. Find out more about how the cat’s greed destroys Lira, her family and even friends, in The Big Fat Naughty Cat.

Book launch details

Place: Profound Conference Centre, 181 Corlett Drive, Bramley, Sandton

Time: 11:30-13:00

You can also follow the conversation by using these hashtags on social media: #Learn2Read and #BookLaunch.

