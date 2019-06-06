Sunday Times Gen Next 2019 Competition Terms and Conditions

- This promotion is open to all South African residents aged 18 years and older.
- This online promotion runs from 06 June 2019 – 10 June 2019.
Competition entry mechanics:
- Entrants must answer a question correctly, as posted on the Brand South Africa social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter).
- 4 participants will be drawn from each social media platform –
Facebook: https://bit.ly/31diEt9 and Twitter: https://bit.ly/2zaRgi5
- 4 participants, based in Johannesburg, will be selected by and notified by a Brand South Africa representative.
- The winners will be notified via email or telephone or social media. Winners will be prompted to send their details to Brand South Africa via email or telephone or social media.
- In the event that the winners do not respond within 24 hours of notification, or cannot
take the prize, new winners will be drawn and substituted as the winners.
- Prizes – X4 double tickets for adults to accompany minor’s attending the event. Entry for minors from the age of 8-18 is free to attend the Sunday Times Gen Next showcase and exhibition, 2pm to 7pm at the Sandton Convention Centre, 161 Maude St, Sandown, Sandton, 2196
- The prizes are not transferable and are not exchangeable for cash.
- Exclusions: Transportation, refreshments and accommodation. Winners must arrange
their own transportation and accommodation.
- Brand South Africa reserves the right to verify the validity of all entries.
- To claim the contest prizes, the winners must produce their valid South African identity book and/or passport.
General Terms and Conditions:
- By entering this online promotion, all competitors agree to be bound by the rules, regulations and requirements set out in the promotional material. This promotion is subject to South African law, and is not offered outside South Africa.
- All entries must be completed online 12pm, 10 June 2019 (South African time) to qualify.
- Brand South Africa reserves the right to disqualify incomplete online entries. No responsibility will be accepted for online entries lost for any reason whatsoever, whether due to inaccessibility of the site via internet, network disruption, network congestion, malicious virus attack, unauthorised data hacking, data corruption and server hardware failure or otherwise. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of delivery.
- Nothing on email, or on any other website of Brand South Africa, or entrant’s use of the services or related hereto, shall be construed as conferring any license or other rights under the intellectual property or other proprietary rights of Brand South Africa or its subsidiaries or affiliates or any third party, whether by estoppels, implication or otherwise.
- Brand South Africa and/or its agent shall be licensed to evaluate all contest-related submissions for the purposes of the contest, including verification and judging and as specified in these terms and conditions. The software and programming code and media relating to the web site or social media page and contest-related communication is protected by the applicable laws of copyright, trademark, patent, competition and other proprietary laws.
- Brand South Africa’s decisions shall be final in all matters relating to the draw and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Brand South Africa reserves the right to change the terms and conditions without prior notice. An entrant shall be deemed to have notice of any such amendments or interpretations upon publication of the same on the website page and shall be deemed to have accepted such amendments or interpretations by virtue of his/her continued participation in the promotion. Should an entrant not wish to continue to participate in the promotion pursuant to the prevailing terms and conditions as amended or interpreted, he/she may terminate participation in the promotion upon written notice to Brand South Africa.
- Brand South Africa reserves the right to modify the competition or disqualify any entrant/contestant if fraud, misconduct or technical failures destroy the integrity of the competition as determined by Brand South Africa, in its sole discretion.
- Brand South Africa reserves the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate or suspend the promotion and select winners from among all eligible entries received prior to the cancellation.
- Brand South Africa may in its absolute discretion extend any time limit or waive any of the terms and conditions where a person might otherwise be disqualified.
- Brand South Africa may in its absolute discretion substitute the prize with one deemed to be an appropriate replacement value in the place of the prize.
- The promoter is Brand South Africa. 103 Central Street, Houghton, Gauteng, South Africa, 2041