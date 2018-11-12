Sporting stars honoured at the 2018 SA Sports Awards

This year’s SA Sports Awards took place in Bloemfontein on Sunday evening. The awards acknowledge local sporting heroes who have excelled in their respective sporting fields.

Olympic champion Caster Semenya scooped a number of awards in her absence, bagging Sports Star of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year and People’s Choice awards.

SA’s golden girl has experienced win after win in 2018. She reached an 800m personal best of 1:54.25 in the Paris Diamond League that took place in June this year, followed by another seven Diamond League wins, and her most recent wins at the IAAF Continental Cup, claiming the 800m title and the silver medal in the 400m, where she set a new South African record of 49.62.

Swimming star, Tatjana Schoenmaker won New Comer of the Year for her wins at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, while Banyana Banyana were voted as the National Team of the Year, following their Cosafa Women’s Championship win in Port Elizabeth this year.

Winners of the night include:

Sports star of the year: Caster Semenya

Sportsman of the year: Chad le Clos

Sportswoman of the Year: Caster Semenya

Sportsman of the year with disability: Mdodozi Ntutu

Sportswoman of the year with disability: Anrune Liebenberg

Team of the year: Banyana Banyana

Newcomer of the year: Tatjana Schoenmaker

Coach of the year: Samuel Sepeng

Volunteer of the year: Linda Hlophe

Indigenous games team of the year: Morabaraba Team

The Recreation body of the year: Mavu Sport Development

National Federation of the year: Softball

School team of the year: St Benedict’s College

Developing school of the year: Machakela-Mamodibo Secondary School

Sport Administrator of the Year: Virginia Mabaso

People’s Choice Award: Caster Semenya

The country’s excellence in sports contributes to building a competitive and competent Nation Brand. Brand South Africa congratulates all the winners and nominees of the night.