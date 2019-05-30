Play Your Part and rally behind the country’s cricket team Proteas

Johannesburg, Thursday 30 May 2019 – Brand South Africa calls on all citizens to play their part and rally behind the country’s sports teams and to kick off, the cricket team – the Proteas who are at the ICC Cricket World Cup in England.

Just as the former great statesman Nelson Mandela once said; “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair”.

In support of the national cricket team, in enhancing awareness of Nation Brand image and instilling nation pride, Brand South Africa has collaborated with Bidvest Wanderers Stadium to have a public viewing area – a fan park in place for all. Sports is one of the greatest unifiers for the country and it for this that the fan park becomes a platform to nurture this strength.

“Following the successful launch of Brand South Africa’s Sports Friday, it is important we continue to drive citizenship support in the various sporting fraternities. Support has many positive benefits the most important being the ability to succeed despite the odds and that’s the reason behind Sports Friday and the fan park”, said Brand South Africa’s Acting Chief Marketing, Ms Sithembile Ntombela.

The Wanderers facilities will be open for the public on the following dates:

Thursday, 30 May: 11h30 – 18h00, England vs SA

Sunday, 23 June: 11h30 – 18h00, Pakistan vs SA

Friday, 27 June: 11h30 – 18h00, Sri Lanka vs SA

Saturday, 6 July: 14h30 – 22h00, Australia vs SA

Tuesday 09 & Thursday 11 July* 1st and 2nd semi-final,

Sunday 14 July* Final match

The following terms and conditions will apply:

It is a non-ticketed event. • All fans must use Gate 1. Gates will be open from 09h00 and close 1-hour after the game. • Fans can bring their own soft cooler bag, food, beverages, umbrellas, blankets and camp chairs. • Fans are not permitted to bring alcohol (only soft beverages allowed). • Glasses and bottles are not allowed. • Normal match day security searches will take place. • Umbrellas are not allowed on the field but are allowed on the grass embankment area. • Alcohol is not permitted on the grass embarkment area. • Alcohol is allowed on the field, however, no glasses are allowed on the field. • Suite owners will be allowed to use their suite subject to informing the stadium of their intended plans 3-days before each match date. • Parking will be on own account at various parking venues (e.g. Melrose Arch etc) • Please note that the Grounds team will work on the pitch or field on match days whilst the match is on.

About Central Gauteng Lions

Central Gauteng Lions is the custodian of all cricket activities in the greater Sedibeng, West Rand, Vaal and Johannesburg area and manages the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium.

