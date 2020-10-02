Pitso Mosimane: A Sports History Inspiration for Africa

In the last few years, Pitso “Jingles” Mosimane has written himself into the sports history books, as he led Mamelodi Sundowns to win the South African league title for the fifth time in seven years. He has lifted an incredible 11 trophies in his career thus far and was the first South African soccer coach to win the Confederation of African Football Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016. On Wednesday, 30 September 2020, Mamelodi Sundowns announced that the Mosimane will depart from the football club after eight years of unparalleled success to take charge of Africa’s best and most successful club, Al Ahly.

Mosimane started his soccer career at Jomo Cosmos as an 18 year-old in 1982. His talent and discipline took the midfielder to the very top of South African football and later to Greece, Belgium and Qatar in a highly successful playing career spanning 14 years. His success as a player came with incredible knowledge of football, which was later beneficial for his success as a coach and attributed to the continuous rise of Mamelodi Sundowns. Mosimane joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2012, and after finishing in ninth position after his first season, Sundowns went on an astonishing run, finishing in the top positions of the league for six consecutive seasons.

“Pitso Mosimane has set the path for young black coaches in the soccer industry who can only be encouraged by his journey to success. As Brand South Africa we celebrate his achievement and his new role, as it is an example of the brilliance and skill that South Africa can produce. May he continue to fly the South African flag with pride and inspire greatness” said Brand South Africa Board member, Ms Muditambi Ravele.

Pitso Mosimane is, statistically, the greatest South African coach to have graced the Premier Soccer League in the country. His long list of trophies demonstrates that he is among the continent’s top coaches today. Mosimane will most certainly go down as one of South Africa’s football greats.

Featured image: Instagram