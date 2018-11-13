Jozi Stars partners with Brand South Africa

Jozi Stars, the South African Mzansi Super League T20 cricket team is excited to partner with Brand South Africa to promote and celebrate Jozi’s diversity, history and heritage to strengthen social cohesion.

About Jozi Stars

Jozi Stars brand promise is to ignite excellence. The brand promise stems from the name Jo’burg commonly known as Jozi, the city of gold that represents a city of hope, inspiring new possibilities, where dreams and stardom are realised, the melting pot of various cultures, its arts, diversity, rich history, heritage and its passionate love of the sport.

As part of the planned activities and entertainment, Jozi Stars and its management aims to celebrate Jozi’s diversity, history and heritage. Our partnership with the Alexandra Heritage Community Centre is well-poised to ignite excellence with the heritage, arts and cultural space. Fans in their diversities are welcomed to attend all upcoming matches to celebrate South Africa’s rich history and heritage.

The first edition of the tournament is scheduled to take place from 16 November to 16 December 2018. Six franchise teams are scheduled to take part in the tournament. (Jozi Stars, Durban Heat, Cape Town Blitz, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, Paarl Rocks and Tshwane Spartans)

The squad for the inaugural 2018 season is:

1. Kagiso Rabada

2. Chris Gayle

3. Dan Christian

4. Simon Harmer

5. Dane Vilas

6. Pite van Biljon

7. Rassie van der Dussen

8. Reeza Hendricks

9. Ryan Rickelton

10. Calvin Savage

11. Alfred Mothoa

12. Beuran Hendricks

13. Duanne Olivier

14. Dwaine Pretorius

15. Eddie Leie

16. Sinethemba Qeshile

The full fixture list for the Jozi Stars is:

• 17 November – 19:00 (D/N) (H) Jozi Stars v Nelson Mandela Bay Giant

• 20 November – 19:00 (D/N) (A) Paarl Rocks v Jozi Stars

• 24 November – 19:00 (D/N) (H) Jozi Stars v Cape Town Blitz

• 28 November – 14:00 (D) (A) Tshwane Spartans v Jozi Stars

• 30 November – 19:00 (D/N) (H) Jozi Stars v Durban Heat

• 2 December – 15:30 (D) (A) Nelson Mandela Bay Giants v Jozi Stars

• 4 December – 19:00 (D/N) (A) Cape Town Blitz v Jozi Stars

• 7 December – 14:00 (D) (A) Durban Heat v Jozi Stars

• 9 December – 11:00 (D) (H) Jozi Stars v Paarl Rocks

• 11 December – 19:00 (D/N) (H) Jozi Stars v Tshwane Spartans

The Mzansi Super League event at the Bidvest Wanderer’s stadium will be full of excitement to enhance the fan experience, with music, entertainment, food, and various activations to keep the Jozi fan engaged throughout this tournament.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and Nation Brand ambassadorship.

The partnership with Jozi Stars comes after a backdrop of a successful Nation Brand Forum which was held under the theme Inspiring Excellence through sports and the creative industry. In this Forum Brand SA discussed new and different ways of promoting Nation Brand pride. This partnership is indicative of the fact that Sports is a powerful tool of promoting social cohesion and Nation Brand pride. Brand SA is excited about this opportunity as it will become a platform that will encourage South Africans to Play their Part and support local teams and talent.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.