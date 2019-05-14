Nation Branding in action: reaching the masses in 2018

It is imperative that one takes the time out to look back and reflect on the efforts put into achieving a successful year. To review the work and the impact it has unearthed and most importantly opportunities that arose to help leverage in improving the mandate that Brand South Africa has to fulfil.

As the custodian of the Nation Brand, tasked with marketing and managing its image, Brand South Africa makes efforts to continuously engage and collaborate with stakeholders in business, government and civil society. To articulate and get support in order to strengthen the Nation Brand’s competitiveness.

Reflecting on the economic, political and social landscape, 2018 was an eventful year in South Africa. For Brand South Africa, it meant we had our work cut out for us in ensuring we continue to drive a positive narrative of the Nation Brand that inspires its people and is admired globally.

Our flagship programme, Play Your Part, made positive strides reaching over 12 million people, encouraging South Africans to be active citizens, for corporates to strive for a positive footprint that influences and contributes to the upliftment of our communities.

Let’s, for a moment take a trip down memory lane, some of the most creative – and award-winning – campaigns executed over the past financial year with the help of our creative agency – The ODD number.

Over the past year, Brand South Africa, and our 100% Black Owned Advertising Agency, The Odd Number were proud recipients of multiple awards at the Loeries Awards. A testament to the messaging that resonates with citizens, the creative executions went on to win other awards such as the coveted Marklives Ad of the Year, Pendorings, and a couple of Ad of The Month awards. A proud moment for us indeed!

The year ahead promises to be a great one for the country as we celebrate 25 years of democracy and for Brand South Africa as we strategically utilise challenges to further strengthen the Nation Brand image, and together with our partners we’re looking forward to inspiring new ways for our beloved Mzansi and the whole world to see.