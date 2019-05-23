Celebrating SA Boxing excellence

Brand South Africa was proud to be part of recognising and honouring sportswomen and men at the annual SA Boxing awards alongside SA Boxing, the Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation and many other organisations in Sandton.

“We are proud to be at the SA Boxing awards to acknowledge and celebrate excellence. Sport is instrumental to a competitive Nation Brand image,” said Brand South Africa’s Acting Chief Executive Officer; Ms Thulisile Manzini

Just as the former great statesman Nelson Mandela once said; “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers.”

The award ceremony was a true reflection of Mandela’s words as the event saw an array of guests which included American actor, politician and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, the MEC of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Ms Faith Mazibuko and many aspiring boxers.

Boxing South Africa Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tsholofelo Lejaka speaks on the significance of the awards, “the boxing awards are very important, in the life of every athlete recognition and reward is crucial because it is a motivator but at the same time it is also a statement through which we inspire a generation.”

Every country has to nurture its strengths. Similarly, South Africa is rated highly in the sports fraternity, continuously breaking records in the like of Caster Semenya, Kagiso Rabada, Wayne van Niekerk, Kgothatso Montjanelack and Kevin Anderson.

“Sport is the one vehicle through which the globe is quickly and easily integrating, so when our athletes go out to compete on the global arena, they fly our flag and sing our national anthem and become ambassadors for the country and therefore, it is very important that we support our athletes because their victories are the nation’s victories;” further adds Mr Lejaka.

Brand South Africa continues to celebrate excellence with an anticipated launch of Sports Friday, taking place 24 May as a means of encouraging citizens to rally behind the national sports teams while instilling pride and patriotism amongst South Africans.

The winners at the SA Boxing were:

Male boxer of the year: Tulani Mbenge

Female boxer of the year: Mellisa Miller

Male fight of the year: Mzoxolo Ndwayana v Shaun Ness

Female fight of the year: Asandiswa Nxokwana v Sherodine Fortuin

Male prospect of the year: Ayabonga Sonjica

Female prospect of the year: Simangele Hadebe

Media person of the year: Thabiso Mosia

Female ring official of the year: Siya Vabaza

Male ring official of the year: Alan Matakane

Most promising ring official of the year: Simphiwe Gceba

Knockout of the year: Zolani Tete v Siboniso Gonya

Trainer of the Year: Colin Nathan

Promoter of the year: Teris Ntutu (Rumble Africa Promotions)

Most promising promoter of the year: Xolani Mampunye of Last-Born Promotions

Manager of the year: Colleen McAusland

Special achievements: Zolani Tete‚ Hekkie Budler‚ Moruti Mthalane‚ Xaba Boxing Promotions

Lifetime achievement awards: Themba Zulu‚ Les Andreasen‚ Gladys Tsenene‚ Jeff Ellis‚ Mzoli Madyaka.