Brand South Africa congratulates team South Africa in Wimbledon

Johannesburg, Friday 13 July 2018 – Brand South Africa congratulates Kevin Anderson after knocking Roger Federer out of Wimbledon and becoming the first South African to reach the semi-finals since 1983. Anderson successfully defeated defending champion Roger Federer in a five-set thriller that lasted slightly more than four hours.

The 32-year-old is currently ranked world number 8 in men’s singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), having turned Pro in 2007. In 2016 -2017, he struggled with a series of injuries and having undergone ankle surgery, Anderson overcame all odds and fought back to seal a victory against Federer.

Team South Africa continues to make the country proud as Raven Klaasen reaches the men’s doubles semi-finals as well.

“We are proud of team South Africa and thank them for putting South Africa’s prowess in sport, in this case tennis, on a global stage”, said Brand South Africa’s Chief Marketing Officer Mrs Linda Magapatona-Sangaret

Anderson will play American ninth seed John Isner on Friday for a place in Sunday’s final.

“I would like to acknowledge Kgothatso Montjane for breaking stereotypes and making history as the first South African Black woman to play at Wimbledon. We are so proud of you all”, concludes Mrs Magapatona-Sangaret.