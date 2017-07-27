South African actors join The Flash TV series

South African actors Neil Sandilands and Kim Engelbrecht join the fourth season of the hit superhero series, The Flash, in high-profile roles.

CD Anderson

South African acting talent is strong in Hollywood, from the Oscar-winning Charlize Theron to Pearl Thusi’s star turn in the hit series, Quantico. While Arnold Vosloo may not be a household name, thanks to his roles in geek favourites The Mummy and Darkman, he is a cult favourite.

Now two more South African names have been added to the list of local stars making it in Hollywood.

Former Isidingo star Kim Engelbrecht and 7de Laan alumni Neil Sandilands have landed roles in the hit TV series, The Flash, which is based on the comic book. The two actors will appear in the forthcoming fourth season of the show, in major roles.

This is not Sandilands’ first foray into US television. In 2016, he starred in the cult sci-fi series The 100 and he was a member of the supporting cast in the Sundance Channel’s crime drama Hap and Leonard. Sandilands has also had high profile guest roles in NCIS and The Americans, playing South African characters.

South African audiences know him for his dramatic performances in local films such as Die Ballade van Robbie de Wee and Jakhalsdans. Although, of course, for most local fans, Sandilands is best known for his breakout role as Bart Kruger, the awkward but lovable deli owner on the soapie 7de Laan, whom he played from 2000 to 2007.

Sandilands plays Clifford DeVoe in the forthcoming season of The Flash. DeVoe is also known as the Thinker, master of mind control and arch-villain to The Flash, played by Grant Gustin.

Sandilands will be joined by a fellow South African in The Flash, actress Kim Engelbrecht, who plays the Thinker’s gadget maker, the Mechanic, a character created exclusively for the show.

Engelbrecht also got her start in television in a popular South African soapie, playing the teenage rebel from the wrong side of the tracks, Lolly van Onselen, in Isidingo from 1998 to 2005.

Since leaving Isidingo, Engelbrecht has built up a formidable acting resumé, appearing in film and television, including local indie hits such as The Flyer and A Boy Called Twist.

Since seeking out fame and fortune in Hollywood in 2012, she has appeared in a number of international productions, including a role alongside Helen Mirren in the espionage thriller, Eye in the Sky, and in the action film, Death Race: Inferno.

Engelbrecht also made an impression in two short-lived international television series, the sci-fi show, Dominion, and action series SAF3, alongside action star Dolph Lundgren.

❤️Thank You so much for the incredible messages ! I sooooo Appreciate it ! Hugzzzz #AppreciateIt 💋#SweetTweets 🍬 — 🙍🏻Kim E (@kimengelbrecht) July 26, 2017

Speaking to TshisaLIVE following the announcement of her role in The Flash, Engelbrecht said she was looking forward to making her mark in the popular show and acting alongside Sandilands. “I am really excited… [It’s a show] I have followed and liked for some time. It’s also exciting to be working in Vancouver for the first time, and to be working with such great actors.”

Meanwhile, Sandilands took to Twitter to give fans a taste of what they could expect from the Thinker.

Watch this space. — neil sandilands (@njwsandilands) July 22, 2017

The South African actors will be joining another newcomer to the series, none other than cult film actor Danny Trejo, best known for his tough guy persona and his work with action director Robert Rodriquez.

The fourth season of The Flash starts in the US on 10 October 2017. A date for the South African broadcast of the season, on DStv channel Vuzu Amp (103), has not yet been confirmed.

Source: News24, IMDB

