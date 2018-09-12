[WATCH] Nike celebrates SA’s golden girl, Caster Semenya in cutting-edge ad

“Too fast? Too bad. I was born to do this.” This is the message gold medallist Caster Semenya conveys in her latest ad.

This year has been nothing short of amazing for the South African 800m runner, who has just wrapped up another phenomenal season. She reached an 800m personal best of 1:54.25 in the Paris Diamond League that took place in June this year, followed by another seven Diamond League wins, and her most recent wins at the IAAF Continental Cup, claiming the 800m title and the silver medal in the 400m, where she set a new South African record of 49.62.

On Monday, Semenya trended on social media yet again, this time after posting a powerful Nike commercial she features in. In the ad, she utters the words: “Would it be simpler if I stopped winning? Would you be more comfortable if I was less proud?”

The ad responds to on-going criticism directed to Semenya around her hyperandrogenism and the recent IAAF ruling of the female category in track and field that states: “women racing distances between 400m and the mile must adhere to a new upper limit for testosterone of five nanomoles per litre.”

Nike has, in celebration of the 30th birthday of their ‘Just Do It’ pay offline, released a series of ads starring powerful athletes from around the world. The first ad features former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. Other global sporting stars also included in the Kaepernick ad are Serena Williams and LeBron James.

As the Nation Brand, we will continue to stand behind Caster. We applaud her for being an inspiration to the nation with every new stride and achievement.