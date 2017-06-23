Two South African skaters shine in Disney on Ice

South African couple Konrad and Yolande Giering are part of an international ensemble in the Wonderful World of Disney on Ice. They’re excited to skate in front of local audiences for the first time.

South African husband and wife team Konrad and Yolande Giering are in the international ensemble skating in the Wonderful World of Disney on Ice, coming to the country this winter.

This is the first time the duo will show off their talents to a local audience, which will include their family and friends.

“I am excited,” Konrad told news website, IOL. “I have waited all my life to perform in South Africa, and now it’s finally arrived.”

Passion for Disney

Like many children, Konrad grew up watching Disney’s animated movies, which he loved.

One particular movie, The Lion King, resonated with the young Konrad because he could identify with the setting.

“As a South African, the movie really spoke to me,” he said. “I grew up around wildlife and so naturally I was fascinated by the characters and the storyline.”

Now, he gets to play Scar, the young sibling of King Mufasa. Bringing the character to life on ice, he said, was truly a dream come true.

Scar was a really cool character, Konrad said, and because he was evil, he got to be aggressive on the ice, which he enjoyed.

Yolande plays numerous Disney characters featured in the show.

The start of a journey on ice

After seeing Disney on Ice at Montecasino in Johannesburg a number of years ago, the pair decided to audition. They got the gig in 2009.

Yolande said it changed their lives. Not only did they get to skate together, but they also travelled the globe, representing the country as they went.

“It’s been a wonderful journey. We are about 40 skaters and 15 crew members that travel the world,” she said. “We have become one big family on tour. We work together, eat together, shop together. We do everything together.”

Starting young

Both Konrad and Yolande started skating when young, at four and seven years old, respectively.

Yolande described skating as a lot of fun and encouraged young people to keep practising. “Work hard on your performance skills; that’s most important.”

From 2000 to 2004, Konrad was South Africa’s national junior ice skating champion, a title he regained in 2007. He represented South Africa in international competitions such as Four Continents and Junior Worlds.

About the show

Classic Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy appear in the Wonderful World of Disney on Ice, alongside the new generation including Simba, Timon and Pumbaa.

Others from Pixar’s Finding Dory, and Disney’s Tangled also join the show.

There will also be performances in Durban for the first time. The venues are:

Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, 30 June-9 July

ICC Arena in Durban, 13-16 July

GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World in Cape Town, 19-23 July

