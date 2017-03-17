South African cooking show picked up to air in US and Australia

A South African cooking show is being syndicated in the US and Australia, following its success in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Season 2 of Neill Anthony – The Private Chef has completed another well-received airing.

The successful South African cooking show, Neill Anthony – The Private Chef will be broadcast in the US and Australia.

The second season of the show has been picked up by US channels group Scripps Networks Interactive, to be shown on its entertainment channel Food Network. Australian media company Foxtel will show seasons one and two on its Lifestyle Food channel.

Seasons one and two have already aired on Food Network in more than 90 countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

About the chef

Anthony worked for a decade in professional kitchens in Europe. He learnt the trade from some of the best in the world: Gordon Ramsay, Alyn Williams, Jerome Henry and Marcus Wareing.

Ramsay’s establishments in particular gave him a sound knowledge of the business.

“My time spent in the Gordon Ramsay restaurants involved long hours of work and being a sponge for knowledge from the best,” he told the Food Network. “The most important lesson learned was working neatly, cleanly and in an organised way.”

Show premise

Anthony’s return to Cape Town inspired him to create the TV show. He often found, when invited to dinner parties, that he would help out in the kitchen and provide tips and advice.

“I then thought this might be a good idea for me to do professionally, where I can cook great food, in an intimate environment and experience first-hand the joy and excitement my clients get out of it.”

As a private chef, he gets orders from clients – among them South Africa’s A-list celebrities – and he prepares great food according to their needs.

“After the approval, I arrive at my client’s home with 80% of the meal preparation complete,” he explained. “This usually leaves me little to do once I have arrived.”

