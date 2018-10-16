Nelson Mandela, live long in our memories

5 December 2017 marks the day former President Nelson Mandela passed away at his home in Houghton four years ago. People from South Africa and around the world have taken to social media to share their memories of Nelson Mandela, showing appreciation for his life’s work in ushering South Africa into a new era.

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” Nelson Rolihlahla Mandel: 1918 – 2013 (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

5 December 2017 marks exactly four years since former president Nelson Mandela passed away at his suburban home in Houghton Johannesburg in 2013.

The Anniversary of his passing has led thousands of people in South Africa and across the world to take to social media to pay their respects to the man who is regarded by many as the ‘Father of a nation’, both celebrating his life and mourning his death.

Few, if any, have played such a pivotal role in transforming a nation and uniting a people as diverse as those in the rainbow nation, and it is because of this, amongst many other great and endearing achievements, that Mandela remains in the hearts of people around the world.

Here are but a few of the sentiments shared by people looking back on his life and how the elderly statesman came to be a global icon and a legend in his own right.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

Here’s what some of the people on Instagram shared:

Join the conversation on social media and tell the world how you feel about Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela using the HashTag #NelsonMandela or #RIPTata and show your appreciation for his hand in Shaping South Africa and the world into what they are today.

