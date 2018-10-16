Nelson Mandela, live long in our memories

5 December 2017 marks the day former President Nelson Mandela passed away at his home in Houghton four years ago. People from South Africa and around the world have taken to social media to share their memories of Nelson Mandela, showing appreciation for his life’s work in ushering South Africa into a new era.

The Anniversary of his passing has led thousands of people in South Africa and across the world to take to social media to pay their respects to the man who is regarded by many as the ‘Father of a nation’, both celebrating his life and mourning his death.

Few, if any, have played such a pivotal role in transforming a nation and uniting a people as diverse as those in the rainbow nation, and it is because of this, amongst many other great and endearing achievements, that Mandela remains in the hearts of people around the world.

Here are but a few of the sentiments shared by people looking back on his life and how the elderly statesman came to be a global icon and a legend in his own right.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

“Death is something inevitable. When a man has done what he considers to be his duty to his people & his country, he can rest in peace. I believe I have made that effort & that is, therefore, why I will sleep for the eternity” #NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/QRq1JNWp5H — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) December 5, 2017

I remember this day so well. 4 years ago lighting candles outside President Nelson Mandela’s home in honour and mourning. South Africa and the world misses you Tata. ?❤ #NelsonMandela https://t.co/qtOs9tAr2k — Ulrich J van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) December 5, 2017

I never lose, I either win or learn. #NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/BM3u9iMc8O — Khomotso Khotsa (@KhotsaKhomotso) December 5, 2017

The rock garden outside #NelsonMandela’s home in Houghton still full of messages to the icon from all around the world. #RememberingMandela pic.twitter.com/5oh2liZf07 — Michael (@TheMikeAppel) December 5, 2017

no one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion..people must learn to hate and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite #NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/MA4Vv7hWee — Leyton Mokgerepi (@imleyton) December 5, 2017

On this day in 2013, our nation became poorer with the loss of a founding father of our democracy, a tanacious freedom fighter, who sacrificed dearly for the fruits of political freedom that we enjoy today, late President uTata Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. #NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/x2pNh8TyLy — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) December 5, 2017

Today marks exactly 4 years since former president Nelson Mandela’s passing. #NelsonMandela #RIPTata pic.twitter.com/K1Jd6jYSyX — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) December 5, 2017

Here’s what some of the people on Instagram shared:

Join the conversation on social media and tell the world how you feel about Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela using the HashTag #NelsonMandela or #RIPTata and show your appreciation for his hand in Shaping South Africa and the world into what they are today.

