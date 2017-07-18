Why #ActionAgainstPoverty? Mandela Day’s new focus explained

South Africa’s triple challenges – poverty, unemployment and inequality – threaten the promise of our country’s future. With its bold new call for #ActionAgainstPoverty, Mandela Day aims to tackle our first and fundamental challenge.

“We need to restore and reaffirm the dignity of the people of Africa and the developing world,” Nelson Mandela said. “We need to place the eradication of poverty at the top of world priorities. We need to know with a fresh conviction that we all share a common humanity and that our diversity in the world is the strength for our future together.”

Since the UN declared Nelson Mandela’s 18 July birthday as Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009, the day of action for change has focused on four “pillars” – education and literacy, food security, shelter, and volunteering.

From 2017 this focus will be narrowed to a single point: for South Africa and the world to take action against poverty.

Mandela Day initially urged people to spend 67 minutes every 18 July on community service, to honour the 67 years – from 1942 to 2009 – that Mandela worked for freedom. Later that became a call to “make every day a Mandela Day”, with actions encouraged throughout the year.

The work of Mandela Day, observed in 149 countries, is now being given greater sustainability, reach and impact.

Luzuko Koti, the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s communications director, says the new focus is simple. “Our intention is to eradicate poverty from the face of the earth. We have to be that bold.”

Koti cites a study recently released by NGO Ilifa Labantwana. “More than 63% of South African children live in poverty. One in five – 12-million – South Africans live in extreme poverty.”

The study highlighted the devastating effect poverty has on the physical, cognitive and emotional development of children.

Koti urges all those observing Mandela Day to join the foundation by starting and working on initiatives that will help eradicate poverty in South Africa, and across the world.

“Poverty stalks South Africa,” the foundation says on its website. “It is at the root of malnutrition, stunting, poor educational outcomes, the skills deficit and unemployment, disease, the loss of dignity, and even anger and violence.

“We have to take action against poverty, and we have to work together to do that.

“Each of us can make every day a Mandela Day by choosing to do something sustainable that will help South Africa eradicate poverty and ensure we each realise the ideal of a dignified life.”

