Brand South Africa, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and Stakeholders play their part in Soweto for Mandela Day

In the words of Nelson Mandela; “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

Nelson Mandela International Day commemorates the lifetime of service Nelson Mandela gave to South Africa and the world. Eight years later since the launch of Mandela day, it has gained momentum, with worldwide support from citizens of all races and ages, playing their part by giving 67 minutes of their time to the less fortunate and taking #ActionAgainstPoverty.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation last month adopted the theme #ActionAgainstPoverty as a firm call to take action towards eradicating poverty and making a meaningful contribution to the lives of those facing poverty and inequality in society. It all begins with small steps from each and every stakeholder.

This was evident at the YMCA Centre on Tuesday the 18th, it was abuzz with young and old coming to contribute to the Mandela Day activities.

Brand South Africa volunteered their time and hands to paint the premises. Brand South Africa’s Strategic Relationship Manager: Government, Ms Toni Gumede said, “Brand South Africa is pleased to be reiterating the words of Nelson Mandela through action and our involvement to the Mandela Day does not just end here, we encourage everyone to play their part.”

Absa also pledged a mentorship programme, renovated the computer centre, donated 30 computers and stocked the library.

Speaking to the community, David Hodnett, Deputy Chief Executive of Barclays Africa and Chief Executive of the group’s South African banking operations said, “The success of today really lies in there being so many partners who have come together.”

“The YMCA is a very historical place for our country’s liberation story and the work that is done by the YMCA organisation for the young children is inspirational. We are so happy to give back to a location that is so very important to our history”, said Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesperson Lunga Nene.

