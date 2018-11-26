Brand South Africa joins the Obama, Mandela Washington Fellowship for further Centenary Celebrations

The Obama, Mandela Washington Fellowship this week alongside the YALI Alumni hosted a Leadership Dialogue in Celebration of the Centenary of the late Tata Nelson Mandela as well as a Tree Planting Community Service Day.

The Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) Alumni Leadership Dialogue took place at the Apartheid Museum on Wednesday and saw a series of panel discussions that included topics: The Power of Place: Tour of the museum, The Power of Our Journey, The Power of ideas: How the Mandela Washington Foundation is changing the narrative and The Power of Leadership.

Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part Ambassadors Ella Bella, (founder of Gen Earth and the Director of Miss Earth SA) and Catherine Constantinides (Humanitarian and Environmental Activist) on Thursday joined the Fellowship for the Tree Planting Community Service Day at Solwazi Primary School, Orange Farm. Learners at Solwazi Primary School were taught how to plant seeds, something that would not only benefit them, but also the environment in future. Miss Earth SA finalist, Margo Fargo is excited to also have witnessed and made out part of the love, joy and prosperity of the day.

Brand South Africa is proud to have partnered in the series of events that will save the environment and carry on the legacy of Tata Madiba.